Zazie Beetz: German Hollywood star to play “Black Mirror” on Netflix

German-American actress Zazzie Beetz will star in the much-anticipated sixth season of Netflix’s hit Black Mirror.

Los Angeles / Berlin – still fly Zazie Beetz (31) A little under the radar in this country – but has long since become real in the USA hollywood star had become! Now the next major role of the Berlin native is known: she will appear in the eagerly awaited sixth season of Netflix – Hit the “black mirror” to be seen.

German-American actress Zazie Betz (31 years old) has long been a star in the United States. © AFP/Patrick T. Fallon



Zazie Beetz is the daughter of a German father and an American mother. She was born in Berlin, where she also spent her preschool years before the whole family moved to New York.

Perhaps also because the 31-year-old has never been seen in German films and series, but started right in the United States, she is not one of the most famous actresses in this country, even though she is one of the biggest star German actresses internationally.

But sooner or later that will change: in her short career – Betz had been a huge hit only a few years ago – she has already played in several successful projects. In 2016, she had her first major appearances in “Atlanta” and “Easy”.

Since then she has appeared in Hollywood productions such as Deadpool 2 (2018) and the Academy Award winning comedy (Joker) (2019).

Now wait how diverse mentioned with Next season of Black Mirror The next big project of the actress who speaks fluent German, English and French.