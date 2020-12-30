Zack Snyder says he’s anticipating Justice League news after the 1984 Women’s Miracle Hype

Zack Snyder promised a series of ads related to the new Justice League campaign shortly after the hype of Wonder Woman 1984 disappeared.

Zack Snyder wants to let Patty Jenkins Wonder Woman 1984 Time in the spotlight before many fans shed Justice Squad– Central announcements in the new year.

Snyder spoke with FilmJunkee’s Chris Wong Swenson and Dave Pina about future announcements related to Snyder’s extended version of Justice Squad, Including the company’s release date, new trailer, and director’s full four-hour cut. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will air in four hours Installments on HBO Max in March. While details about the upcoming promotional campaign remain murky, the director of the DC Extended Universe movie assumes some surprises in the near future once the ball starts rolling in 2021.

“I have an idea what it might be like, but it’d be cool, maybe something you don’t expect, so that’s fun. Then, you can expect another big teaser to come out soon and then whatever other awesome activations we have … so it’ll just get crazy. So much! ”Snyder said. Although for now, he hopes the focus will continue Wonder Woman 1984That have been reported Strong box office numbers Although in limited theaters due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Snyder added, “Everyone should go out to see Wonder Woman and love her just because she’s amazing, I’m so proud.”

Fans who had hoped the Wonder Woman sequel rumors or a spin-off with Snyder were on their head may be disappointed, after reports that this is the final. Extended edition of Justice League The chapter will close Snyder’s cinematic partnership with DC. However, this has also been taken aback Snyder is working on the next “big project” After the director posted about watching Justice Squad Shots in IMAX aspect ratio. Snyder was pushing in the past Warner Brothers to release its director cuts From the 2017 superhero movie in theaters in 2021 as well as through HBO’s streaming service, but no decisions have been made public.

Justice Squad Ben Affleck stars as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Penworth, Diane Lynn as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Justice League Zack Snyder It will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.

