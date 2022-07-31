Your first impression of Digimon Survive? • JPGAMES.DE

After a long wait and many delays, it’s been since last Friday Digimon Survival Available in stores. Did you notice that at all? While the game is not only against the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 You should arrive, there doesn’t seem to be a big marketing campaign either. In addition, other problems arise.

The PS4 commercial release was pushed back to August 2 by Bandai Namco a few days ago. This is due to logistical problems. But even digitally you had to wait until the release date to buy Digimon Survive. The game cannot be pre-ordered digitally.

Moreover, reviews are still lacking, although the game is highly acclaimed according to its first fan vote. Surely there is also one or the other to criticize. However, there do not appear to be any major problems, which makes one wonder as a fan why there is no proper marketing on the part of the publisher. That’s why we’d like to gather your first impressions of the game in today’s Sunday question!

