You will love our recipe for porridge with eggs and chives

We love oat flakes, these little food bombs are not only versatile and delicious to use in the kitchen, but they also provide us with a number of important nutrients such as B vitamins, magnesium, zinc and calcium. The fiber it contains promotes healthy digestion and keeps us full for a long time, making it the perfect breakfast to keep you full until lunchtime – without any cravings.

Oatmeal is especially popular as a warm porridge, which most people eat in the sweet version with nuts, nut butter, and fruit. But porridge is also a real pleasure when it’s delicious – that’s why we have a delicious breakfast recipe with eggs and chives for you. Try it!

Also exciting: Healthier than oatmeal – 5 alternatives to your porridge >>

Breakfast recipe for porridge with eggs and chives

ingredients:

100 grams of oatmeal

an egg

Salt and Pepper

Some fresh chives

Oil of your choice for frying (such as olive oil)

to prepare: