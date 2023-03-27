You will love our recipe for porridge with eggs and chives

We love oat flakes, these little food bombs are not only versatile and delicious to use in the kitchen, but they also provide us with a number of important nutrients such as B vitamins, magnesium, zinc and calcium. The fiber it contains promotes healthy digestion and keeps us full for a long time, making it the perfect breakfast to keep you full until lunchtime – without any cravings.
Oatmeal is especially popular as a warm porridge, which most people eat in the sweet version with nuts, nut butter, and fruit. But porridge is also a real pleasure when it’s delicious – that’s why we have a delicious breakfast recipe with eggs and chives for you. Try it!
Breakfast recipe for porridge with eggs and chives
ingredients:
- 100 grams of oatmeal
- an egg
- Salt and Pepper
- Some fresh chives
- Oil of your choice for frying (such as olive oil)
to prepare:
- Heat some oil in a frying pan.
- Briefly fry the oatmeal.
- Then add eggs and fry.
- Then mix everything together and season with salt and pepper.
- Add some water and simmer for a few minutes over low heat.
- Transfer to a plate and sprinkle with fresh chives.
