You don’t have to throw away expired foods right away

yoghurt? Expired yogurt? Overripe cheese? Better get away with it! It doesn’t have to be. Because a lot of expired foods can still be processed into delicious dishes.

If you forget to put milk, yogurt, or cheese in the fridge, it can spoil quickly. But this is not a reason to throw these products in the trash.

Use curd

You can recognize spoiled milk by its sour smell. However, there is no need to get rid of them. Alternatively, you can use them in different dishes.

he is Shemel You should explicitly discard the milk. You should also not process pasteurized milk, which is already spoiled.

Raw milk that has turned sour turns into sour milk. It can be eaten without any problems – pure or with a little sugar. Alternatively, you can use it to make cheese. For the latter, the milk is heated in a saucepan until the whey settles. Now you have to strain everything and then let it thicken.

ESL and sterilized milk They should not be eaten straight away once they become sour. Otherwise, it can lead to nausea and Diarrhea to lead. Instead of throwing it away, you can use curd pancakes or cake use. It is important to boil fresh or long-life milk beforehand.

Stale milk is still suitable as a beauty mask. Apply a little of this on the skin of your face and let it act for a few minutes. Then pat the skin with fresh non-sour milk. The skin becomes softer and smoother.

Sour milk is also useful at home – for cleaning silver cutlery or bathroom fixtures, for example. Also folate and moles In the garden due to the sour smell of the drink.

Processing of overripe cheese

Crescent CamembertHarzer cheese or other cheeses are already so aromatic that they are no longer suitable for a cheese plate, and you don’t have to throw them away. You can also conjure delicious dishes from it. It is important here – as with the curd – that no mold or the like has appeared yet.

Watch out for histamine

Well-ripened cheese has a high histamine content. In sensitive people, this can lead to severe health reactions. In addition to skin redness, other symptoms include diarrhea, gastrointestinal cramps, and nausea. Headache. The first signs appear already after 30-60 minutes. Therefore, first test with a small amount whether you can still tolerate the cheese and then process it again.

strong smell Camembert and Harzer

If Camembert and Harzer are very ripe, they acquire a very strong aroma and taste. It is condensed by heating. If you don’t like it, use both types of cheese in cold dishes. So it is suitable for Camembert or Harzer, eg Obatzter, also Obatzda or Obazda.

Cut off the rind of the soft cheese and see if the inside is still edible. Is the taste very unpleasant. You should get rid of the cheese.

mature Cheese slices and hard cheese



be QualityReally well cooked, Edam and Co are still perfect for many cheese dishes. These include Gratins go art, Kish LaurenAnd hand soups or eggplant. Hard cheese can also be processed in this way.

NS Goat cheese Is this appropriate Green wheat goat cheese gratin.

dried out Renew the cheese

If the edges of the cheese—especially the cheese slices—are already too dry, you can use a simple trick to freshen them up. To do this, put the slices on a soup plate and pour fresh milk on them. Then put the dish in the refrigerator. After a few hours the dry edges disappear.

Best before date is no expiration date



who – which Best ahead of time Not the expiration date, confirms Consumer Counseling Center Rhineland Palatinate. The information states only to what point in time the manufacturer guarantees the food will retain its typical characteristics such as taste, consistency and colour. Therefore, many foods remain edible after the expiration date is better before. This also applies to dairy products – provided they are stored properly.

Because milk, yoghurt and cheese don’t spoil suddenly if a better date is passed before. Rely on your senses. If a product smells unpleasant, looks unusual or tastes different than usual, you should not consume it anymore.

Yogurt dome lid is not a bad sign

Unopened yoghurt can be eaten up to ten days past the best before date, explains the Consumer Center in Hamburg. Contrary to what is often assumed, even a yogurt’s domed lid doesn’t mean the dairy is bad. The vault through life lactic acid bacteria So it is healthy. However, if the dairy product smells sour, then it belongs to garbage.