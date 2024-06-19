You can play the Elden Ring expansion a day early on Xbox and here’s how



Time zones can be helpful: midnight in New Zealand will be ten hours before ours, so Xbox owners can use this to their advantage.

The time has come soon: the long-awaited expansion Earth tree shadow About to be published. In less than two days, new areas will be opened in the Middlelands and will once again require a lot of you in terms of gameplay.

We’ve been able to take a look at the DLC previously and have summarized our experience for you in a quiz:

Xbox owners can also enjoy playing the DLC before its release on June 21.

Thanks to a New Zealand hack, you can play the Elden Ring DLC ​​Shadow of the Erdtree on Thursday afternoon

On X, formerly Twitter, The official Elden Ring account shared a timeline, where release times can be seen around the world. What particularly catches our attention is the New Zealand version of the consoles: Will be published on 21 June at 00:00 NZT and corresponds to 20 June at 2:00 PM DACH time.

So it would be very useful if we could trick our console to match New Zealand time, wouldn’t it? In fact, it’s very easy to do on Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

This is how you can play Shadow of the Erdtree on your Xbox console beforehand

Turn on Xbox, and select Settings

Select “System”.

Select “Language & Location”.

Choose New Zealand as your new location

Restart the console

That’s it. You should now be able to start the game.

attention: All you have to do is change your console location and not your account location! You can adjust the console location as much as you want, but you can only modify the account region every three months. Once the DLC is released on June 21 at midnight, you can set your console’s time zone to our time.

Of course, our colleagues at GameStar have been testing the DLC as well. You can watch their opinion in video form:











10:37







Elden Rings Shadow of the Erdtree is the expansion your open-world masterpiece deserves!

What about computer and PlayStation owners?

The trick is very simple and only worthwhile if you have an Xbox. Games generally appear on Steam at the same time all over the world. While the DLC is scheduled to be available on Steam at midnight on June 21, that won’t be the case in New Zealand until 10:00 a.m. – which corresponds to the same time.

On PlayStation, you’ll have to create a brand new New Zealand account and purchase the game again using that account. We still have good news for PlayStation owners: This is the only platform where you can start pre-loading 48 hours before the release. At least you no longer have to wait for a download when it’s published.