Yannick Sener gives himself a gift in Ohio – Tennis

Jannik Sinner has moved on to the next role at Masters in Cincinnati. © APA/getty/Mitchell Layton

Jannik Sinner gave himself the biggest gift for his 20th birthday and won the head start in Cincinnati. The 2-0 win (6:2, 7:5) over Federico Delbonis was clear.

The 30-year-old Argentine was the first obstacle to Yannick Sener at the Masters in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. Delbonis is considered a clay court specialist and is ranked 48th in the world, which is why Sinner started the match as the favorite.

Sesto, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Monday, was destined to be his favorite role. Delbonis led 1-0, but then Sinner made three consecutive breaks. South America responded with a sporadic return to 4:2, but in the end Sinner clearly won the first set 6:2.

There is almost no weakness in the second sentence

There was a similar picture in the second sentence. Delbonis was introduced at first, but immediately took a break. On the other hand, Sinner put in a very focused performance – South Tyrol’s form is still impressive despite an early elimination at the ATP 1000 Championships in Montreal. Although Delbonis kept the race open for a while (he managed to take a break and immediately withdrew), but eventually Sinner converted his first match point to victory after 1:38 hours.

In the next round, Sinner meets the winner of the match between John Isner (USA/ATP 26) and Cameron Norrie (Great Britain/ATP 31).