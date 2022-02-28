the net

Yannick Schaller celebrates his second championship title with Berne Zringer For Skip Yannick Schwaller and his team, a gold medal is synonymous with participating in the World Championships in Las Vegas.

This year, Berne Zringer topped the list with Skip Yannick Schaller and CC Arau with Silvana Terenzoni. slept

Team Bern Zähringer with Recherswil skip Yannick Schwaller won the Swiss championship for the second time after 2020. Last year, Schwaller, Michael Brunner, Romano Mayer, Marcel Coughlin and Martin Rios had to make do with the silver. This year they won Best 3 Series Finals against Team Glarus Belvedere with Skip Marco Husley in two matches. In the decisive extra finish of the second final match, Bernard Zringer used the right of the last stone and wrote two stones to victory. With the gold they won in the Swiss Championships, Team Zähringen qualified for the upcoming World Championships in Las Vegas.

Yannick Schwaler celebrates SM gold and World Cup participation. Celine Stucky

Schaller’s team has only been defeated once in twelve matches in the Swiss championship. She finished first round Robin in first place with six wins and one loss. In the three matches of the second round, Berne Zeringer is unbeaten: 6:5 against Zug, 9:8 against Glarus Belvedere and 5:1 against the Geneva Olympics. In the final, too, Schaller & Co. were unstoppable. They won the first game on Friday evening 10:5 and the second on Saturday 9:7. But for the Solothurn-Biel around Skip Jan Iseli, the Swiss championship ended after the first round in Robben and two wins.

Yannick Schaller and his team have lost only once out of twelve matches in the Swiss championship. Fresh Fox

A few days after the bitter loss of an Olympic medal, the CC Arau football team seemed to have recovered well. Skip Silvana Tirinzoni won the third and decisive final of the Swiss Championship in Geneva against St. Moritz with Skip Raphaela Keizer 8:4 and thus defended the title. Even before the tenth end, the Grisons conceded defeat. CC Aarau will also represent Switzerland at the World Cup in Canada. The women of Aarau also defend the heroes there.