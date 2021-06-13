Xiaomi will probably show the Mi Mix 4 this year

After Mi Mix Fold and Mi 11 Ultra, there will likely be another flagship from Xiaomi. This time it should be the long-awaited Mi Mix 4.
The basics in brief
- Three years have passed since Xiaomi launched a new device in the Mi Mix series.
- This year, however, there should be a new flagship with Mi Mix 4.
- The first leaks now indicate the presence of a sub-display camera and 120W charging technology.
With Mi Mix 3 there was Herbst In 2018, a new flagship of the model . was launched smart phoneRanging from Xiaomi. Since then, the family has been relatively quiet, with one exception From Mi Mix Fold, which in April It started in China. Now must be that time again, this one Herbst There will likely be a Mi Mix 4.
Xiaomi plans another flagship
Was there this year Already Mi 11 UltraThis looks like the Chinese smart phone– Producers, however, is not enough. The well-known leaker “DigitalChatStation” has now shared a Chinese certificate for an unknown device. If this is indeed the Mi Mix 4, then this should be an exciting device.
This is as it should be Telephone 5G With Ultrawideband (UWB) and even apparently brought the camera below the screen. It will also be with this phone High download speeds again With up to 120 watts per cable. The device is most likely powered by the Snapdragon 888, and possibly even by the Pro version of the processor.
According to the link, Mi Mix 4 should launch in the second half of 2021. It is still not clear if it will come to Europe after that as well.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”