Xiaomi offers four models in the Redmi Note 10 series

Xiaomi announced four new smartphones in the Redmi Note 10 series: in addition to Redmi Note 10, there are also S, Pro and 5G variants.

At Xiaomi, the Redmi Note series represents mid-range smartphones. Now the manufacturer has announced the 10 series with four models: Redmi Note 10, Note 10S, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 5G that should be available at the end of the month, then Xiaomi will also announce prices and available memory variants.

The base model, Redmi Note 10, has a 6.4-inch Amoled display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a small hole for the front camera of 13 MP. On the back there is a quad camera with a 48-megapixel main lens in addition to lenses for wide angle, depth of field and macro shots. Additional features are side fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 678 processor and fast charging of 5000 mAh battery with 33 watts.

Redmi Note 10S has the same screen and the same camera layout, but the main lens here has a bigger resolution with 64MP. MediaTek Helio G95 is also used as processor.

Redmi Note 10 5G, on the other hand, has a chipset with MediaTek Dimensity 700 that can actually use the new cellular technology. Additional equipment includes a 6.5-inch screen with 90 Hz, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a triple camera with a 48-megapixel main lens as well as lenses for depth of field and macro shots. The 5000mAh battery can charge 18W.

The top model in the series is the Redmi Note 10 Pro, where the 108MP rear camera is especially noted, which also has macro lenses, wide angle and depth of field. It also has a 6.7-inch screen with 120 Hz, a 16MP front camera, a Snapdragon 732G front camera, a 5020 mAh battery and a 33W charging function.