Xiaomi brings a 200-megapixel Samsung camera?

With th Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra (for testing) The smartphone giant from China has proven that you can and want to play on top when it comes to cameras. Xiaomi owes a large part of this to the Samsung S5KGN2 sensor. With a resolution of 50 megapixels, the sensor is about half of the pixels found in other Samsung sensors. This is how the normal situation comes Xiaomi Mi11 (for testing) With S5KHMX from Samsung, which has 108 megapixels. But this does not mean that Mi 11 takes better photos than its older brother, rather the opposite is true.

However, the megapixel numbers for these Samsung sensors are impressive – and it seems that Samsung isn’t loud enough, as there are now rumors around the 200-megapixel sensor. At the end of last year there was already Rumors about a 600-megapixel sensorBut this leak here looks more realistic.

The first 200-megapixel sensor!

It appears that the first company that can install this new sensor is Xiaomi. Not surprisingly, Xiaomi was the first to install the new devices along with other Samsung sensors. According to rumors, the 200-megapixel sensor is said to have a 1 / 1.37-inch format, so it will be slightly smaller than the current Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s top sensor. Sensor size is especially important in poor lighting conditions.

Like all high-resolution sensors, the new Samsung model will also rely on pixel binng. This means combining multiple pixels into a single image point. Usually, four pixels are merged into one in the process. However, the photos of the new Samsung sensor will still be 50 megapixels. Accordingly, we can very well imagine that a 200-megapixel sensor will be delivered with a combination of 1: 8 or 1:16 pixels.

This high-resolution sensor shows real added value in detail and in zoom shots. Due to the very high information content that can be captured with a 200MP camera, individual image details can be easily enlarged without much quality loss. One has to think of sensors with such a resolution that also needs a lot of computing power. Here, however, the recent past has shown that current hardware devices can handle it. Even Redmi Note 10 Pro for 300 euros takes photos with a 108-megapixel sensor without any problems.

Conclusion about Samsung’s new camera sensor

As you can see, the high-resolution camera sensors have their own advantages – but also some drawbacks. We are interested in your opinion here, Do you have a mobile phone with high resolution camera and when and where to use this high resolution? In any case, you shouldn’t let the manufacturers’ high megapixel specifications drive you crazy. It is not a guarantee of good records.