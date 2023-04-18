Xiaomi 13 Ultra promises more natural visuals thanks to Leica technology

Introducing the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the Chinese manufacturer made it clear what is important for its new flagship: the camera. Four of them are located on the back, in addition to the selfie camera on the front. High-quality camera technology from German specialist Leica is used. There are also camera sensors from Sony.

According to “Notebookcheck”, the main camera uses a 50MP Sony IMX989 sensor and a Leica Summicron ASPH sensor. 8P lens. This should ensure images that are more natural and detailed than the usual digitally processed images. In addition to the main camera, a wide-angle lens and two telephoto cameras are installed.

When the Xiaomi 13 Ultra was presented on Tuesday, the manufacturer stated that it would make available six zoom levels. The range is between focal lengths from 12mm (ultrawide) to 240mm (zoom), says Computer Bild.

The new top model from Xiaomi is currently available in three colors: black, white and olive green. The back is made of leather and is easy to grip so that the camera can also be operated with one hand. The smartphone is currently only available in China: with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and between 256 GB and 1 TB of data storage. Xiaomi has announced that it also wants to introduce the 13 Ultra in Europe.