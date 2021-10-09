Xi calls for “reunification” with Taiwan

The spokesman said that with the 1911 revolution, a “democratic republic, not a totalitarian dictatorship”, was established. In Taiwan, “this democracy really materialized.” The speaker was referring to the Republic of China, founded in Beijing after the fall of the Qing dynasty, as Taiwan is still officially called today.
Referring to the return of the former British crown colony Hong Kong to China in 1997, which was cited as a model for “reunification” with Taiwan, the speaker also accused the communist leadership of reneging on its promises. Beijing abolished that nothing should change for 50 years. Nor is the “one country, two systems” principle possible. It is clear that the majority of the 23 million Taiwanese reject this model. They also defended their democratic and liberal way of life.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”