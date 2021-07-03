Xherdan Shaqiri: “Unbelievable what the boys did!”

Xherdan Shaqiri: “We were just there. But I have to say: what the men have achieved is incredible! It is indescribable what they put on the field in 120 minutes with one man less. I am so proud of the team. What a shame, we got the card. The red, otherwise the game would certainly have been more open. But of course it is difficult to get ten against these Spaniards. However we went into the penalty shootout. We already noticed that we achieved something by beating France. Thank you to everyone who encouraged us from afar. We achieved something historic. You will not forget the whole team. We have a great future ahead.”

Jan Sommer: “I am very proud of the team. (With tears in his eyes) great! Before the game we said to ourselves: it will be complicated, we have to suffer a lot, run a lot, close the halls well. The red card was of course “heavy”. But I think we did a good job. Well, it’s a shame we couldn’t make ends meet in the penalty shootout.”

“You made us dream”