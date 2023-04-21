Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Retriever – Game details and more expansion materials released – ntower

Following a teaser earlier in the year, this week saw the full reveal of The Future Redeemed, a rich story scenario released as the conclusion to the expansion passage for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is published. Starting next Wednesday, April 26, fans can experience this final chapter in the Xenoblade trilogy for themselves. Since the announcement, details of the new game and other expansion materials have been shared, including descriptions of characters and key mechanics. We have the most important information for you.

Character features

Matthew: a young man who belongs to the city, an organization opposed to Moebius. He has a direct method with a sponsorship line. He is worried about his sister, Nael, who suddenly disappeared. The blade he got from his grandfather Gondor is very special: it has the functions of the Ouroboros Stone, though not to its fullest.

a: a very organized person who always thinks of everything. This cautious attitude makes A the perfect choice for Matthew, who tends to act before thinking. If Matthew rushed forward recklessly again, he would have to bear A’s scolding after that. However, the two get along surprisingly well. In combat, A wields a thin red sword.

Nicholas: a soldier from Kifis and a skilled mechanic at that. Despite being a quiet and reserved person, he starts talking like a waterfall when it comes to machines. Although he belongs to the Keves, he is averse to fighting. But when it comes to pushing, he uses his mechanical arms to defend himself. The fact that he is not using the blade causes confusion on the opponent’s side.

mica: A soldier of Agnus doing battle with a stick. Strong-willed but ruthless in her dealings, this young woman follows what she believes is right. It’s hard for her to face the reality of this world and so there are always arguments, like when she meets Nicole on the battlefield.

Shulk: A kind-hearted man who wields a familiar red sword. He lost his right arm in a previous battle, so he replaced it with a mechanical prosthesis. Now he could only use his powerful sword with his left hand. However, this does not prevent him from protecting others. Fans will know him as the hero of the first part of the series.

rex: a formidable man who possesses not only a huge sword but two large swords. He is a bright and open person and leads the community of editors with Shellac. He lost his left eye in a previous battle, but that doesn’t stop him from being active. He’s grown a lot since his adventure in the second part of the series, right?

Nael: Matthew’s younger sister. Nice young lady taking care of kids in town. After a certain incident, she disappeared without a trace. City kids are everything to her.

???: A mysterious man appeared before Shulk and Rex. He looks familiar, but who is he really?

Gondor: grandfather of Matthew and Nael. It was a driving force that helped establish the city. For this reason, he enjoys people’s trust. He cares deeply for his grandchildren and is more than willing to fight (for them).

n: one of Moebius. In Z direction, he attacks the city and turns his blade on Ghondor.

z: Moebius leader. He is the one who gets N to attack the city. Oddly enough, he was once seen on Shulk’s and Rex’s side. What does this mean?

RicoNobon : curious with bushy eyebrows. Just like Chalk and Rex, it belongs to the Liberators group. A skilled mechanic, he is the one who designed Shulk’s mechanical arm. Given the necessary resources, he can improve the weapons of your fellow fighters. Is it the same Riku that appears in the main game…?

Gameplay mechanics

Ouroboros powersSimilar to the main game, characters can use the powers of Ouroboros to combine technologies together. In this way, additional effects are activated and surround the character’s aura.

narrative unitUnity Combo: Two people can join forces to perform a Unity Combo. This will unlock different effects and characters who will enter a state where their stats increase. The effect and area of ​​influence depends on the character set. In order to be able to perform a Unity Combo, a matching counter must first be filled.

Convergence goals: Collect Affinity Points to boost your party. This ties in closely with the Enemypedia, Collectopedia, and Community systems, which provide incentives for fighting battles, collecting items, and completing quests from an NPC in order to be rewarded with Affinity Points.

Finally, you can check out more gameplay footage from the Japanese version of the game, showcasing the characters and mechanics featured here.

Content from external websites will not be automatically downloaded and displayed without your consent. Show all external content By activating external content, you consent to the transfer of personal data to third-party platforms. We have provided more information about this in our data protection declaration.

