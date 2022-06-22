XEL available soon! This space-time sci-fi adventure will be released live in July 2022 for Nintendo Switch, Gütsel Online and OWL

XEL will be here soon! This sci-fi adventure through space and time will be released in July for the Nintendo Switch. Photo: Assemble Entertainment GmbH

“Help the protagonist Red unravel the mystery of XEL”

Wiesbaden June 21, 2022

Publishers Assemble Entertainment today released a new trailer and release date for Sci Fi Action Adventure XEL, which is being developed by Hamburg studio Tiny Roar. XEL will be available July 12 on Steam and GOG and July 14 on Nintendo Switch. Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PlayStation 4/5 will also appear in 2022 – but only after the PC and Nintendo Switch release.

XEL is an indie action-adventure game set in a mysterious world called XEL. Protagonist Red tries to unravel her mysterious past, collecting tools along the way to master challenging dungeons and solving challenging puzzles. The history of XEL is told in the new trailer for the cinematic story “Downfall”. More information about the XEL world and level design can be found in the new devlog “XEL Level Design Philosophy”. #steam. For those who can’t wait until July, there’s a free Steam demo featuring the first 30 minutes of XEL.

Explore in XEL #player A mysterious and alive world full of puzzles and mysterious dungeons. In merciless battles against alien animals and robots, XEL . leads #a job #mafira Fans through an epic and warm storyline filled with fascinating locations and lovable characters, accompanied by an emotional soundtrack. XEL is about protagonist Red, whose ship is wrecked in a mysterious world and has no memories of the time before the collapse. Players accompany Red on her journey to unravel the mysteries of this strange world. XEL presents an enchanting and vibrant world with richly detailed environments and challenging dungeons in a top-down 3D action adventure format. During her adventure, Reid will meet charming characters, fight through hordes of robots, and use a variety of items and tools. The development is funded by BMVI.

About XEL

“Explore XEL’s dark past”

XEL is science fiction #3D Procedures #mafira, where you play Red, whose ship is wrecked in the XEL space world. With no memories of her past life, it is up to you to discover her past and her relationship with XEL. Arm yourself with sword and shield as you explore the outside world of XEL and immerse yourself in challenging dungeons filled with unexpected threats and intricate puzzles. Find clever tools and use your abilities to jump through space and time. As Red delves into the secrets of XEL, she finds an endless cycle of destruction. Will she be able to get out of it – and what will it cost?

