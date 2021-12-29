Xbox Games with Gold – January: Microsoft gives you these games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Microsoft Xbox One December 29, 2021 at 2:13 pm In January 2022 you will receive new games with gold. Microsoft provides you free games for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One in which you have to save humanity.

You’ll get these Xbox games with Games with Gold in January 2022 (Source: Microsoft)

In January, Games with Gold will give you four different free games.

All four titles are about saving humanity.

In addition to the Aground and Radiant Silvergun, you also get access to the classic Space Invaders Infinity Gene.

the Free games for your XboxWho preferred subscribers to Xbox Live Gold They have one thing in common. You are fighting for the survival of humanity in the titles and that too in the true classics.

NeuroVoider (January 1 – Jan 31)



In the RPG Neurovoider, you land in a pixel futuristic world where robots want to usurp power. Equipped with nuclear missile launchers, you are trying to stop the machines. The game is only for Xbox X/S And Xbox One can access.

Earth (1. – 15. January)



Aground is also available for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One in January. You are one of the last human survivors. You are stranded on a desert island and trying to survive at any cost.

Radiant Silvergun (1. – 15. January)



Radiant Silvergun is not only available for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, but also for Xbox 360. Slide into the role of a fighter pilot who has to defeat wave after wave of opponents. Because the future is threatened by aliens who want to crystallize on Earth.

Jane Space Invaders Infinity (16. – 31. Janwar)



Space Invaders is a real classic game and in this version you can move left and right as in the original game to shoot enemies. However, you also collect genes to drive evolution.

If you don’t have an Xbox, we’ll call you free games to Play StationAnd Nintendo Switch And computer.

