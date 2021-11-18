Xbox Cloud games (beta): Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One streaming on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft announces Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Series X | S (test) and Xbox One X | S on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, thus wrapping up the current 20th anniversary celebrations of the first Xbox. The cloud gaming service has now been launched in beta waves in 25 countries.

Microsoft rolled out Xbox Cloud games in waves

From now on, Xbox Series X owners | S and Xbox Ones with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription stream all the games included in Game Pass to the game console as well as a local install when it’s already in turn. Because the new feature will be rolling out in waves as part of the already announced November update.

We’re excited that Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles | S with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. We are launching in 25 regions with Brazil soon. This capability will be initially rolled out with our November release to a subset of Xbox gamers and will be expanded to all players in supported markets over the coming weeks. Microsoft

Microsoft wants to enable its subscribers to try out games in streaming first, before they can be downloaded if they wish. Xbox Cloud Gaming also serves as a quick introduction to games that players have been invited to by friends, even if they haven’t installed these titles before. Multiplayer games will be further enhanced.

Next-gen games on last-generation game consoles

Last but not least, this will be possible in the future with Xbox Cloud games, next generation games like The Medium as well as consumer hardware like Flight Simulator (Test), released exclusively for Xbox Series X | S and Windows PC to play streaming on the latest generation Xbox One series game consoles.

For Xbox One users, cloud gaming also allows you to play some of the next generation games on an Xbox One console you already own. This means that selected games are currently only playable on Xbox Series X | S games, such as Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker, can now be played on your Xbox One with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and cloud gaming. Microsoft

Xbox Series X and Series S owners, as well as Xbox One who have already received the November update, can see which games are available on Xbox Cloud Gaming through a small cloud icon.

Stream up to 1080p and 60fps

The main data of the cloud gaming service is determined on the console as well as on the PC, smartphone or tablet. Games are rendered in the cloud on Xbox Series X and output in up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second.

Unlike cloud gaming on iOS, iPadOS, and Windows 10, Xbox Cloud Gaming will not play on browser consoles, but will switch directly to the game with the press of a button in the library.