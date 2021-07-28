WTTC says lack of domestic travel continues to hamper UK economic recovery

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the UK’s economic recovery will be hampered by a lack of domestic travel as flights to the orange list countries begin.

New data compiled by travel and analytics company and knowledge partner of WTTC ForwardKeys shows the highest percentage of booked tickets increase week-to-week for Germany, an increase of 113%; to Croatia with 69%; Sweden with 68%; Portugal 65% and Albania 64%.

Data shows that airline tickets booked for international travel outside the UK increased by an average of 24% in the week of July 13 compared to the previous week.

Weekly airfares for future travel in the UK to traditional destinations have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with Greece being the most popular destination, up 211% from 2019. Croatia also recorded weekly ticket levels in the last week before the pandemic (107%), While tickets for flights to Spain, which reached 88% of 2019 levels, are on the rise, tickets are increasing.

This research indicates that the UK economy, which depends on spending from international visitors, does not have two-way traffic. Based on 2019 levels, a lack of international visitor arrivals through July due to fears of rising coronavirus cases and the British government’s quarantine rules cost the British economy £639 million a day.

According to the WTTC’s 2021 Economic Impact Report (EIR), international visitor spending in 2019 prior to the pandemic contributed to the UK economy around £35.6 billion, or 4.9% of total exports. This fell to 10.1 billion pounds in 2020 due to global travel restrictions and contributed 1.7% of total exports. In total, this was a drop of 71.6% or £25.5 billion.

Virgin Messina (Photo)WTTC Senior Vice-President said: “The UK’s economic recovery continues to be hampered by a lack of international visitor arrivals with increased numbers of UK travelers. While accommodation helps boost the economy, it is not enough to make up for the £639m lost daily. “

Messina added: “If the situation continues, the UK will lose much-needed revenue from international travel, which will benefit all levels of the economy other than the travel and tourism sectors. While day trips are limited, travel and tourism companies face greater pressure pushing them to the brink. Bankruptcy. In the meantime, Europe enjoys the financial benefits for British travelers returning to their markets.”

Juan Gomez Garcia, Chief Insights Expert, ForwardKeys commented: “It is a relief to see the increase in summer travel tickets issued in the UK, and the question remains. Will these numbers succeed in exceeding pre-pandemic levels in these destinations?”