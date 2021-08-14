WTA Montreal: Surprise Camila Giorgi and Jessica Pegula – Athletic Mix

MONTREAL, CANADA – Saturday, August 14, 2021 10:28 am
29-year-old Italian Camila Giorgi was at her best at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.
World No. 71 moves into the semi-finals of the $1.84 million hard court event with 6:4 and 7:6 (2) against Coco Gauff (photo). In addition to 15th place in the championship, he eliminated Georgi Mertens (Bell -9) in the first round and Kvitova (CZ-7) in the third round.
In the semi-finals, the Italian meets Jessica Pegula, an unranked American, who also surprises in Canada. Pegula wins the quarter-final against Ons Jabeur (TUN-13) with 1:6, 7:6 (4) and 6:0.
Belarusian fourth-placed Arina Sabalenka and Czech Karolina Pliskova will compete in the second semi-final of the US Open test.
