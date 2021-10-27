Wrexham: This is Ryan Reynolds’ first look at his club – football

The big Hollywood in English football!

Actors Ryan Reynolds (45) and Rob McElhinney (44 / “Fargo”) acquired Welsh football club AFC Wrexham a year ago for around €2.3 million. Now the two stars attended their club’s match for the first time.

When they arrived a few minutes before kick-off against Maidenhead United, they were escorted to the stands by a senior security team, reports MailOnline.

What Hollywood stars witnessed next was a real movie. At first their team was 0-2 behind, then fought for 2-2 – but lost 2-3 in the end. A game without a happy ending.

After the defeat, Reynolds told his Instagram followers of nearly 40 million people: “Football is a beautiful game, heartbreaking, soul-killing, bad and great, and I will never sleep again.”

Wrexham is one of the oldest football clubs in the world. Founded in 1864, Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup 23 times, but only recently played in the Fifth Division.

In any caseIn 1975/76 Wrexham reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup Winners’ Cup and in 1992 managed to beat Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Reynolds, who is from Canada and married to actress Blake Lively (34), has become an international star thanks to writing the comic book “Deadpool”.