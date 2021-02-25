World Splitter – Released this year on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam

Publisher Bumble3ee Interactive and developer NeoBird Games announced that the World-Splitter puzzle platform, which won the Best Console Game and Grand Prize at the Game Connection Europe 2020 Indie Development Awards, will be available on Playstation 4 and Xbox One later this year, Nintendo. Switch and Steam will appear. Designed for the smartest puzzle enthusiasts, the game challenges players to complete stages quickly by intelligently locating and rotating the dimensional divisions that beautifully separate the dynamic and dynamic worlds.

Each of the 60 levels in World-Splitter has two parallel dimensions. Players have to deal with dimensional cracks to navigate the visible parts of the stage, rescuing the creatures and reaching the exit. Obstacles like enemies, cranes, mechanical platforms, gates and gravity fields are designed to test the logic thinking skills of the player.

Martin explains: “World-Splitter will offer a lot of content at the start, including a single player campaign that lasts around 10 hours, 10 local co-op missions for two players, settings for limited victory conditions, a medal system and more.” Schiele, CEO of NeoBird Games. “It’ll be a perfect game for puzzle buffs who crave exciting mechanics and imaginative settings. Time-based title challenges can also make it a hit with speed runners.”

World Splitter will be released later this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.