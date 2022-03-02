World leaders travel to the Rolex Grand Prix in Szertogenbosch

jump obstacles – The world elite of showjumping and dressage will meet next week from 10 to 13 March at the Dutch Masters Championships in Schertogenbosch (NED)! In addition to the last dressage World Cup stage, the well-rewarded traditional Rolex Grand Prix is ​​also held in Brabanhalen. The show’s best jumpers have already announced themselves, for Austria’s Max Konner, as well as Timna Valenta-Zack and Victoria Max Tourer, who will be first in the dressage!

Rolex certified and number 2 in the world, Martin Fox (Switzerland) The 2021 season was exceptional which ended with a victory in the Rolex Grand Prix at CHI in Geneva. The Swiss rider is competing in the Rolex Grand Slam showjumping competition at the Dutch Masters Championships:

“I am really looking forward to returning to the Dutch Masters. The Rolex Grand Slam Show Jumping is the finest title in our sport and I hope to build on my success at CHI Geneva to keep the winning momentum going.”

also Harry Charles From Great Britain, he had a fantastic 2021, making his first Olympics at the age of 22 and topping the U-25 world rankings. He will try to follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Scott Brach, the only rider to win the Rolex Grand Slam showjumping championship in 2015.

Also present: the newest Rolex brand ambassador, Daniel Dozer (Germany), a two-time Rolex Grand Prix winner at the Dutch Masters Championship and a Rolex Grand Prix winner at CHIO Aachen last year. By winning at Hertogenbosch, the German world number 3 champion can collect the Rolex Grand Slam bonus for winning two of the Big Four within a year. also swiss Steve Gordat (Switzerland) He received a bonus after winning the CP International title presented by Rolex at Spruce Meadows in September.

Also at the start for Austria after last year’s win Max Conner (T)!

What is a Rolex Grand Slam?

so called Grand Slam Jump Show It links the four largest showjumping championships in the world: CHI Geneva, CHIO Aachen, CSIO Spruce Meadows and CSI5* in s’Hertogenbosch. Three consecutive victories, regardless of whether they are in the same year or over the years, means a ‘Grand Slam’. The first and last winner was so far Scott Brach (Great Britain)who won in Geneva, Aachen and Spruce Meadows in 2014/2015.

In addition to high financial prizes, there are other ways to get bonuses:

With Four consecutive victories Any contestant wins another 1 million euros in addition to the Grand Slam bonus A total of two million euros

Any contestant wins another 1 million euros in addition to the Grand Slam bonus contestant wins in Big smash hits (Winning three Grand Prix in a row) and receives a reward of million euros or

(Winning three Grand Prix in a row) and receives a reward of or rider wins Two big prizes in a row and get one Bonus of €500,000 or but

and get one or but rider wins Two Grand Prix in the same session and get one €250,000 reward.

You can start on different horses, and the first victory unlocks a potential chain of jockey.

