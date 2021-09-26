World Heavyweight Champion Joshua loses to Usyek

1/7 Victorious intruder: Ukraine’s Alexander Usyk celebrates his heavyweight title.

World Boxing Champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua crashes on his way to uniting all of the big heavyweight belts. The 31-year-old Briton suffered a surprise defeat by Ukrainian Alexander Usyk (34) on points on Saturday night in London. Joshua lost the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles and had to bury the dream of a massive fight against WBC Champion Tyson Fury (33) right now.

For Joshua, this was his second defeat (24 victories) in the 26th professional fight after he lost dramatically to American Andy Ruiz Jr. (32) by technical knockout on June 1, 2019. After about half a year, Joshua regained his title. In his only fight in 2020, he defeated Bulgarian Kubrat Beulio (40) on December 12 in the ninth round by knockout.

Usyek celebrates the greatest victory of his career

For Usyk, the victory at Tottenham is the greatest success of his career. The World Technician, now undefeated in 19 professional fights, was the undisputed world champion in cruiserweight before being promoted to the First Class in 2019.