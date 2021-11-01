World football news – FIFA takes action against 4 teams – Tottenham sack their coach – Sport

Legend: Once again, we’ve created ugly scenes

Hungary supporters at Wembley.

Hungary, Albania and Poland punished

FIFA punished the Hungarian national team again for the misconduct of its fans. Due to crowd riots in the World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley Stadium in London on October 12, the Hungarians will have to give up the support of spectators for their final Group A match on November 15 in Poland. In addition, the Hungarian assembly has to pay 75,000 francs. Albania was fined for the game of ghosts and a fine of 150,000 francs. Spectators in Tirana threw plastic bottles at fans from Poland. The Polish fans also had a negative effect that evening. Thus, Poland will have to dump the fans in the last away game in Andorra on November 12 and pay 50,000 francs.

2 ghost matches for Mexico

Due to the cheers of homophobic fans, Mexico has to play its next two matches at home in the World Cup qualifiers in front of empty rows. As FIFA announced on Monday, the Mexican federation was also fined 100,000 francs for “discriminatory behavior by its supporters”. According to the FIFA, there was anti-gay chants in Mexico’s home matches against Canada and Honduras last month.

Espirito Santo no longer coaches Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with coach Nuno Espirito Santo after 10 rounds. Due to the 3-0 defeat at home at the weekend against Manchester United, which also counted, the Londoner slipped to eighth in the table. The 47-year-old Portuguese has only been in charge since the current season, and he and his team have lost half of all matches in the tournament.

Strange commitment to superiors

Switzerland’s Nora Hoptel has signed a two-year contract as the national coach of the Israeli women’s team and technical director of the federation. The 38-year-old will start participating on December 1. “I see a lot of potential and I am happy to be able to push this ambitious development forward,” the newspaper quoted the eastern Swiss national as saying. The holder of the Uefa Pro training license was the head coach of the women’s U19 team in the Swiss Confederation until 2020, after which she worked for a short time in the Bundesliga at SC Sand.

Despite her new role, Nora Hoptel will remain an expert at SRF. She has been commenting on selected women's matches (both international and national) since 2015 and is also used in the studio as an expert in the male Premier League.




