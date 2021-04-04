World Cup slides on Lake Placid | News, sports and jobs

Bobsleigh athletes and North American athletes can run many miles in the next Olympic year with no races nearby to help them.

The International Skeleton and Downhill Skateboarding Federation released its provisional World Cup schedule for next season Thursday, with no races in the United States or Canada on the list. This could be a huge drawback for American and Canadian skaters, who may have to spend three months or more in Europe and Asia to compete in the Beijing Olympics this coming February.

Canadian art skater Alicia Riesling tweeted: “That can’t be true … there are no World Cup races in North America and only one week for Christmas ?!? So North Americans will be on the road (again) for 4 consecutive months !!!”

It looks like it is, although nothing has been finalized yet – and uncertainty remains over when and where the World Cup season will begin.

The International Federation of Football Association (IBSF) plans to hold its first FIFA World Cup weekend from 19 to 21 November. Many skaters had expected it to take place on the new Beijing Racecourse, which is being built for the Olympics next year, although a World Cup slideshow will take place there this weekend. . At least before the Olympics, there was supposed to be at least one week of training in China, as most of the world’s skaters hadn’t seen the track.

Currently, only seven world championships have been confirmed by the IBSF, four in Germany, one in Latvia, one in Switzerland, and one in Austria.

This may indicate that there is an option to add an eighth to the end of the schedule because there will be no World Cup finals after the final on January 16th in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The Olympic Games begin on February 4.

The IBSF preliminary schedule states that the races will be held in Innsbruck, Austria, from November 26-28. Koenigssee, Germany Dec 3-5; Winterberg, Germany 10. -12. Dec; Altenberg, 17. -19. December Sigulda, Latvia December 31 – January. 2; Return to Winterberg 7. -9. January; Then St. Moritz 14-16. January.

The mega schedule, published last month, has two stops in North America: The World Championships were to be held November 27-28 in Whistler, Canada, and December 4-5 in Lake Placid, New York.

There were no World Cup finals in North America last season due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about international travel. Lake Placid was supposed to host the World Ski and Snowboard Championships, and Whistler had to host the World Ski Championships. Both were brought to Europe.