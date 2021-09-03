World Cup Qualifiers: Italy fails against Bulgaria and Germany with difficulty

Photo: cornerstone

Italy fails against Bulgaria – Germany trembles against Liechtenstein – Spain loses

group C

Italy 1-1 Bulgaria

The fact that Squadra Azzurra would expand its record streak of unbeaten matches to 35 was no doubt in the match against defensive Bulgarians. But it was surprising to see that Roberto Mancini’s team tried to carry the ball into the goal through substitutions in front of and in the penalty area. In the second half, the Italians looked increasingly helpless in their countless offensive attempts.

Video: SRF

If Federico Chiesa gave the Italians an early lead after a single goal with Ciro Immobile, Atanas Iliev equalized shortly before the break after one of the few counter-attacks.

After losing points is Switzerland The group C qualifiers are now the leader, even if they play two fewer games than they previously had without losing points Italy. What the European champions showed should give the national team courage under Murat Yakin, who played their first serious match on Sunday.

Italy – Bulgaria 1: 1 (1: 1)

Florence. – SR Gözübüyük (NED).

rip: 16. Chiesa 1: 0. 40. Atanas Iliev 1: 1.

Italy: Donnarumma. Florenzi (64. Toloi), Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson (92. Pellegrini); Barilla (64. Crisanti), Jorginho, Verratti; Church, building (74. Raspadori), Insigne (74. Berardi).

Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland

In another Group C match, Northern Ireland beat Lithuania 4-1, which was still goalless. For the Northern Irish, this was the first victory.

Video: SRF

Lithuania – Northern Ireland 1:4 (0:1)

Vilnius. – SR Frappart (FRA).

rip: 21. Ballard 0: 1. 52. Washington (penalty kick) 0: 2.54 – Paraphicas 1: 2. 67. WC 1: 3.82. McNair (penalty kick) 1: 4.

Notes: 63. Novikovas (Litauen) verschiesst penalty.

group b

Sweden 2-1 Spain

Spain In the meantime, there is a risk that the group’s coveted victory will be abandoned. With a 2-1 loss in Sweden The Spaniards left after 1:1 against Greece The points lie a second time. On the other hand, Sweden won all three of its matches. (sda)

Sweden – Spain 2:1 (1:1)

Solna. SR Taylor (England).

rip: 5. Soler 0:1. Isaac 1:1. 57. CLISON 2:1.

Spain: Simon. Azpilicueta, Laporte, Garcia, Jordi Alba; Cook (75. Llorente), Busquets (85. Rodri), Soler (85. Mendez); Ferran Torres, Morata (75. Sarabia), Gerard Moreno (64. Traore).

Group E

Estonia 2-5 Belgium

Estonia – Belgium 2:5 (1:2)

Tallinn. – SR Cuadra (Spain).

rip: 2. Platform 1: 0.2 22. Vanaken 1: 1. 29 – Luke 1: 2. 52 – Luke 1: 3. 65. Wetzel 1: 4. 76. Phuket 1: 5. 83. Surja 2: 5.

The first group

Hungary 0-4 England

Hungary – England 0:4 (0:0).

Budapest. – SR Çakir (TUR).

rip: 55. Sterling 0: 1. 63. Kane 0: 2. 69. Maguire 0: 3. 87. Rice 0: 4.

England: Pickford. Walker, Stones; Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice (88. Henderson); Stirling, Mount (84. Lingard), Grealish (88. Saka); Ken.

Notes: Hungary with Paula (grasshoppers / warning until 70).

Poland – Albania 4: 1

Poland – Albania 4:1 (2:1)

Warsaw. – SR Mariani (ITA).

rip: 17. Lewandowski 1-0. 25. Jekalichi 1: 1. 44 – Buka: 2: 1.54 – Krishwiak 3: 1. 89. Linetty 4: 1.

Notes: Albania with Aprashi (Grasshoppers / Warning Until 74).

J . group

Liechtenstein – Germany 0-2

The Liechtenstein national team, which is largely made up of amateurs or semi-professionals, was four minutes away and they would be up against the “new”. Germany He entered the second half with a score of 0-0 under the leadership of national coach Hansi Flick. But Timo Werner scored in the 41st minute. It was almost unbelievable how much effort went into the first-class selection of the German Football Association for the longest time ever to create chances. The score 2-0, which means the final score, was achieved by Leroy Sane only after 77 minutes. It had to be Liechtenstein Playing in a neutral area due to the renovation of the Rheinpark – in St. Gallen, closer to Lindau than Vaduz.

Liechtenstein – Germany 0:2 (0:1)

St. Gallen. – SR Verissimo (POR).

rip: 41. Werner 0: 1. 77. Sanneh 0: 2.

Germany: Lino. Baku (60 Hoffmann), Süle, Kehrer, Gosens; Kimmich (82 Wirtz), Gündogan (73rd Goretzka); Musiala (60 Reus), Havertz (60 Gnabry), Sané; Werner. (Abu/Sada)

