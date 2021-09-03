sport

World Cup Qualifiers: Italy fails against Bulgaria and Germany with difficulty

September 3, 2021
Eileen Curry

Italy leaves points in front of Bulgaria at home. Photo: cornerstone

Italy fails against Bulgaria – Germany trembles against Liechtenstein – Spain loses

group C

Italy 1-1 Bulgaria

The fact that Squadra Azzurra would expand its record streak of unbeaten matches to 35 was no doubt in the match against defensive Bulgarians. But it was surprising to see that Roberto Mancini’s team tried to carry the ball into the goal through substitutions in front of and in the penalty area. In the second half, the Italians looked increasingly helpless in their countless offensive attempts.

Highlights of the game. Video: SRF

If Federico Chiesa gave the Italians an early lead after a single goal with Ciro Immobile, Atanas Iliev equalized shortly before the break after one of the few counter-attacks.

After losing points is Switzerland The group C qualifiers are now the leader, even if they play two fewer games than they previously had without losing points Italy. What the European champions showed should give the national team courage under Murat Yakin, who played their first serious match on Sunday.

Italy – Bulgaria 1: 1 (1: 1)
Florence. – SR Gözübüyük (NED).
rip: 16. Chiesa 1: 0. 40. Atanas Iliev 1: 1.
Italy: Donnarumma. Florenzi (64. Toloi), Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson (92. Pellegrini); Barilla (64. Crisanti), Jorginho, Verratti; Church, building (74. Raspadori), Insigne (74. Berardi).

Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland

In another Group C match, Northern Ireland beat Lithuania 4-1, which was still goalless. For the Northern Irish, this was the first victory.

Highlights of the game. Video: SRF

Lithuania – Northern Ireland 1:4 (0:1)
Vilnius. – SR Frappart (FRA).
rip: 21. Ballard 0: 1. 52. Washington (penalty kick) 0: 2.54 – Paraphicas 1: 2. 67. WC 1: 3.82. McNair (penalty kick) 1: 4.
Notes: 63. Novikovas (Litauen) verschiesst penalty.

READ  Ice Hockey - Schutz Professional ice hockey takes some time off: a year off at Lake Garda - Sport

group b

Sweden 2-1 Spain

Spain In the meantime, there is a risk that the group’s coveted victory will be abandoned. With a 2-1 loss in Sweden The Spaniards left after 1:1 against Greece The points lie a second time. On the other hand, Sweden won all three of its matches. (sda)

Spain takes the lead thanks to Carlos Soler. Video: Stream

Alexander Isak guarantees Sweden a draw. Video: streamable

Victor Cleason puts Sweden ahead. Video: streamable

Sweden – Spain 2:1 (1:1)
Solna. SR Taylor (England).
rip: 5. Soler 0:1. Isaac 1:1. 57. CLISON 2:1.
Spain: Simon. Azpilicueta, Laporte, Garcia, Jordi Alba; Cook (75. Llorente), Busquets (85. Rodri), Soler (85. Mendez); Ferran Torres, Morata (75. Sarabia), Gerard Moreno (64. Traore).

Group E

Estonia 2-5 Belgium

It’s surprising that Matthias Kate gives Estonia the lead Video: streamable

Hans Vanaken equals Belgium. Video: streamable

Lukaku puts Belgium in the lead. Video: streamable

Unforgiving Belgium: Scores and also entertains. Video: streamable

Who hasn’t done it yet, who wants to do it again? Phuket scores the fifth goal for Belgium Video: streamable

Surga worries Belgium and scores the second goal for the Estonians. Video: streamable

Estonia – Belgium 2:5 (1:2)
Tallinn. – SR Cuadra (Spain).
rip: 2. Platform 1: 0.2 22. Vanaken 1: 1. 29 – Luke 1: 2. 52 – Luke 1: 3. 65. Wetzel 1: 4. 76. Phuket 1: 5. 83. Surja 2: 5.

The first group

Hungary 0-4 England

Sterling puts England ahead. Video: Stream

Keane bi for England. Video: Stream

READ  Victory over Medvedev: Struve surprised in his halo

Maguire makes it 3-0 to England. Video: Stream

Rice presents the last point with the fourth goal. Video: Stream

Hungary – England 0:4 (0:0).
Budapest. – SR Çakir (TUR).
rip: 55. Sterling 0: 1. 63. Kane 0: 2. 69. Maguire 0: 3. 87. Rice 0: 4.
England: Pickford. Walker, Stones; Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice (88. Henderson); Stirling, Mount (84. Lingard), Grealish (88. Saka); Ken.
Notes: Hungary with Paula (grasshoppers / warning until 70).

Poland – Albania 4: 1

Robert Lewandowski puts Poland ahead. Video: streamable

Cikalleshi is equivalent to Albania. Video: streamable

Boksa brings Poland back in the lead. Video: streamable

Linetti sets the end point in the 89th minute. Video: streamable

Poland – Albania 4:1 (2:1)
Warsaw. – SR Mariani (ITA).
rip: 17. Lewandowski 1-0. 25. Jekalichi 1: 1. 44 – Buka: 2: 1.54 – Krishwiak 3: 1. 89. Linetty 4: 1.
Notes: Albania with Aprashi (Grasshoppers / Warning Until 74).

J . group

Liechtenstein – Germany 0-2

The Liechtenstein national team, which is largely made up of amateurs or semi-professionals, was four minutes away and they would be up against the “new”. Germany He entered the second half with a score of 0-0 under the leadership of national coach Hansi Flick. But Timo Werner scored in the 41st minute. It was almost unbelievable how much effort went into the first-class selection of the German Football Association for the longest time ever to create chances. The score 2-0, which means the final score, was achieved by Leroy Sane only after 77 minutes. It had to be Liechtenstein Playing in a neutral area due to the renovation of the Rheinpark – in St. Gallen, closer to Lindau than Vaduz.

READ  RSV Lahn-Dill: Summit against the Master

Timo Werner compensates Germany against Liechtenstein. Video: Stream

Sani Yazid for Germany. Video: Stream

Liechtenstein – Germany 0:2 (0:1)
St. Gallen. – SR Verissimo (POR).
rip: 41. Werner 0: 1. 77. Sanneh 0: 2.
Germany: Lino. Baku (60 Hoffmann), Süle, Kehrer, Gosens; Kimmich (82 Wirtz), Gündogan (73rd Goretzka); Musiala (60 Reus), Havertz (60 Gnabry), Sané; Werner. (Abu/Sada)

Thank you for ♥

Would you like to support Watson and the press? learn more

(You will be redirected to complete the payment)

5 Swiss francs

15 Swiss francs

25 Swiss francs

else

Premier League record scorers (as of May 22, 2019)

1/12

Premier League record scorers (as of May 22, 2019)

A matter for the president: No football fans in the office, please!

You may also be interested in:

Subscribe to our newsletter

China completely eliminates superstars from the network – that’s behind it

She has millions of fans, billions in her bank account. But suddenly Beijing removed actress Zhao Wei from the story. Why, no one honestly says.

Zhao Wei is one of the most famous actresses in China. The 45-year-old is also a prominent entrepreneur and investor, with an estimated fortune of over $1 billion.

She rose to fame in the late 1990s in the Chinese TV series “My Fair Princess” in which she starred, and gradually became one of China’s greatest starlets as an actress, director and businesswoman.

Her fans rubbed their eyes in amazement on August 26…

Article link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *