World Cup qualifier: Canada lose to Costa Rica – US, Mexico take small steps towards World Cup

This is the first time in 36 years that Canada has played in a World Cup.

The United States and Mexico took a small step towards Qatar, drawing 0-0 in a chase battle. Both have a three-point lead over fourth-placed Costa Rica, who have gone with points in the last two games, and have yet to qualify for the intercontinental play-offs against the Oceania delegation.

After a yellow-red card to defender Mark-Anthony Kay (34 ‘), just before the break, just before Celso Borges (45’ + 1) scored the decisive goal, Canada had to be out for almost an hour. Davis continued to miss due to heart disease.

“We can take our own destiny into our own hands,” said coach John Hertmann. “We’ll take care of it on Sunday, if not we’ll do it in Panama. Let’s go to Qatar.”

