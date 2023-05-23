World Cup offense thriller against Austria: Hungary are relegated directly to the First Division

Bitter Knockout: World Cup winners Hungary are relegated to Finland and Latvia after a thrilling ice hockey game. American Kevin Constantine’s team loses the decisive last round match in Group A against Austria after a penalty shootout.

Hungary is the second country after Slovenia to drop into Group B at the Ice Hockey World Championships Finland and Latvia. Austria won the decisive first group match against Hungary 4-3 (1-2, 2-1, 0-0) in Tampere after a thrilling penalty shootout and remained top-tier. In Group B in Riga, Latvia, Slovenia was already relegated. Great Britain and Poland will replace both countries at the next World Cup in the Czech Republic next year.

The Hungarians, who had lost 7-2 to the German Ice Hockey Confederation (DEB) the previous day, were leading 3-1 after 25 minutes, but conceded the equalizer in a wild game. Neither in normal time nor in overtime did a team manage the lucky punch. Dominic Heinrich scored the decisive penalty with a relentless shot under the crossbar. Previously, Manuel Janal scored after a clever trick. Austrian goalkeeper Bernhard Starkbaum managed to defuse all of Hungary’s attempts. You can’t go down with more bitterness.

Meanwhile, Denmark suffered a setback in their struggle for last place in the quarter-finals of the German group. Germany’s fourth-place challenger lost 4-1 (1-1, 0-1, 0-2) to Sweden in their penultimate match and is still just one point behind. That’s what Coach Harold Criss’s side achieved in their final league match on Tuesday (11.20 am live on Sport1 and MagentaSport and in the live stream on ntv.de) against France even in the hand to reach the knockout stages. At the end (7.20pm) Denmark will meet defending champions Finland. If Germany wins, then it is already certain that there will be a duel with the great Swiss team in the quarterfinals.