World Cup Final with Hamilton in Great Britain on Free TV

When Lewis Hamilton battles for an eighth title at the finale of the season all British fans should be able to watch – and that’s why the race is still being shown on free TV

Author: Julian Ziggest, 53m

It’s a deal German fans can only dream of: Britain’s Channel 4 TV will show the Formula 1 title decision in Abu Dhabi in 2021 live and broadcast in Great Britain after a special arrangement agreed with Sky Sports. Season finale.

As part of the current agreement between British Formula 1 broadcasters, Channel 4 only shows the British Grand Prix live each year, while a premium package is offered for every other race.

But in light of the fact that local champion Lewis Hamilton is fighting for his eighth title in Abu Dhabi, it has been announced that Channel 4 will be broadcasting the race live.

Hamilton and title challenger Max Verstappen are tied in the final race of the season, so fans at Yas Marina Circuit can expect a real final. Both have been fighting for the closest title fight between rival teams since 2012. For the first time since 2016, the title decision was made in the last race.

Channel 4 will handle Sky’s coverage of the race, including the commentary and analysis team. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomes collaboration. We are pleased to have the Sky Grand Prix available on Sunday for Channel 4 viewers so that everyone can watch the exciting finale of this epic season live,” said the Italian.

“Sky’s passion for Formula 1 is amazing and this generous gesture shows their love for the sport and for the millions of fans in the UK. We can’t wait for Sunday and hopefully everyone sticks to their screens.”

Stephen van Rooyen, President of Sky Europe, shares that hope and explains the decision to eventually engage Channel 4 with the significance of the event. “The Grand Prix on Sunday is one of the biggest sporting events of the last decade and could be a historic moment for British sport.”

“We’ve decided to take the race across the country for Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a great national moment as Lewis Hamilton fights for a historic eighth title.”

“The fantastic Formula 1 team at Sky Sports will provide viewers on Channel 4 and Sky Sports with the best insights, commentary and analysis around every turn in this highly anticipated final race of the season,” Van Royen declared.

In Germany, the Formula 1 final will be broadcast by pay-TV station Sky. RTL has shown a total of four races this season on free TV, including the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia last weekend. In Austria, the end of the season will be on the ORF.

