World Championship in Canada: Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship quarter-finals Germany

Germany’s women’s ice hockey team surprisingly made it to the quarter-finals of the ongoing World Championship in Canada. On Tuesday, national coach Thomas Schadler’s team won 2:1 (2:0, 0:1, 0:0) against Hungary at the end of the preliminary round, now on Thursday (7.30 pm / Magentasport).

Along with their goals in Brampton, Ronja Hark (11th minute) and Nicola Eisenschmidt (20th) secured a third preliminary round win in the fourth game. Hungary won through Reka Tapasi (21st) shortly after the start of the middle section. Otherwise, Germany’s defense was safe with good goalkeeper Sandra Abstreiter.

Germany had previously beaten Sweden (6-2) and France (3-0) before losing only to Finland (0-3). Germany are the clear underdogs on Thursday – staying in the league is almost more important than reaching the quarter-finals, a declared goal at this World Cup. There had previously been skepticism about structural problems in German women’s ice hockey.

