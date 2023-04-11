Top News

World Championship in Canada: Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship quarter-finals Germany

April 11, 2023
Jordan Lambert

World Cup in Canada Germany in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship

Germany advanced to the quarter-finals of the World Cup football tournament which is being held in Canada. Photograph

© Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press/AP/dpa

Germany’s women’s ice hockey team surprisingly made it to the quarter-finals of the ongoing World Championship in Canada. On Tuesday, national coach Thomas Schadler’s team won 2:1 (2:0, 0:1, 0:0) against Hungary at the end of the preliminary round, now on Thursday (7.30 pm / Magentasport).

Germany’s women’s ice hockey team surprisingly made it to the quarter-finals of the ongoing World Championship in Canada. On Tuesday, national coach Thomas Schadler’s team won 2:1 (2:0, 0:1, 0:0) against Hungary at the end of the preliminary round, now on Thursday (7.30 pm / Magentasport).

Along with their goals in Brampton, Ronja Hark (11th minute) and Nicola Eisenschmidt (20th) secured a third preliminary round win in the fourth game. Hungary won through Reka Tapasi (21st) shortly after the start of the middle section. Otherwise, Germany’s defense was safe with good goalkeeper Sandra Abstreiter.

Germany had previously beaten Sweden (6-2) and France (3-0) before losing only to Finland (0-3). Germany are the clear underdogs on Thursday – staying in the league is almost more important than reaching the quarter-finals, a declared goal at this World Cup. There had previously been skepticism about structural problems in German women’s ice hockey.

dpa

#Lessons
See also  USDA raises grain prices - that's why

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.