World Beach Championships in Rome – Poppner / Fergie Depre continues – Now it’s about the sisters duel – Sport

Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré survived the middle round at the World Beach Volleyball Championships in Rome thanks to a tough win in 3 sets. They now meet Joanna Heydrich / Anouk Verge Debre.

In a lucky loser duel, the Swiss was pushed to the limit by Cuban duo Leila Consuelo Martinez Ortega/Lidiani Echeverria Benitez, Lili/Lady for short. In the end, Böbner/Vergé-Dépré prevailed in the hot Roman sands 21:16, 13:21, 15:12.

In Group A, the Swiss women’s national team remained unchanged after leading 5-0 early on. The Cubans were similarly superior in the second round, while the Swiss didn’t work at all at times. Then Böbner/Vergé-Dépré retained control in the long and even decision group.

Zoe vs. Anouk

Now on Wednesday there will be a family duel in the 16th final: Olympic bronze medalist Anouk-Verge Depre and her partner Joanna Heydrich await Poebner/Vergie Depre.

Tania Huberley/Nina Brunner, the third Swiss women’s World Cup duo, must eliminate Lisanna Plaset/Alexia Richard to reach the Round of 16. It is clear that the European champions prefer against the French.

You can follow Wednesday’s 1/16 Swiss women’s duo finals live in the unsuspended stream: 10:00 a.m.: Hüberli / Brunner – Placette / Richard

7:00 pm: Heidrich / Vergé-Dépré – Böbner / Vergé-Dépré



