Women’s Slalom at Soldeu – Vlhova Wins 28th World Cup – Holdner Next to Podium – Sport

1. Petra Flova (SVK) 1:51.38 minutes

2. Leona Popovic (CRO) +0.43sec

3. Michaela Schifrin (USA) +0.86

Petra Velhova celebrated her 28th World Cup win in the penultimate race in a difficult winter for her. The Slovakian defended her lead from the first round on an increasingly rugged slope, defeating Leona Popovic and Michaela Schifrin. For Velhova, who did not medal at the World Championships in February, this is the second victory of the season after the victory in January in the night slalom in Flachau (Australia).

In second place, Popović had her best ever World Cup finish. The 25-year-old slalom specialist had previously finished in the top 10 9 times, but had never been better than 5th (two months ago at Spindleruv Mlyn).

Shiffrin was happy with her 76th podium finish in the slalom. However, she clearly missed out on her 88th World Cup victory. Also because she lost a lot of time to make the best in the first round.

the swiss

5. Wendy Holdner +1.84.84

8. Michel Gesin +2.60

Eliminated in the second round: Elena Stoffel

Eliminated in the first round: Camille Rast

Two-time winner Wendy Holdner finished her winter slalom season with a fifth place. This was enough to finish the season as No. 2 in the discipline standings behind Shiffrin. The Schwyz countryman missed his sixth podium finish this winter by almost a second.

Michel Guezin could also be content with the end of the season in slalom. The last time she was better than eighth was a year ago when she took a podium finish at Are (SWE).

The race ended disappointingly for Elena Stoffel. Heat 1’s fourteenth round was on track for a career best result in the afternoon before retiring in the lower division. The same fate befell Camille Rast that morning.

Thus ends the season

On Sunday, the technicians will be challenged again when the season ends in Soldeu with giant slalom. The first round will be broadcast live on SRF Zwei from 9:00 am, and the decision will follow at 12:00 pm.