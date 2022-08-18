Wittislingen: In Wittislingen, giving new life to private cars from the USA



Plus

From Ford Mustang to Dodge Charger: classic American cars breathe new life into a workshop in Wittislingen. Felix Meyer makes the dream come true.

to Jonathan Mayer

Even from a distance, the red, white, and blue stars and stripes catch the eye. The adjacent workshop exudes a flair for the American automobile scene: in the front yard, a 1973 Dodge Challenger and Ford Thunderbird await their restoration, and inside is a 1971 Dodge Superbase, a 1978 Lil’ Red Express pickup with a formidable rarity and two Pontiac Firebirds from 1967. In Brief: True American Myths. And right in the middle – in his new workshop in Wittislingen – is Felix Mayer.

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here.

Topics tracking