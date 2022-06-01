Without a private plane: Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in London

Tomorrow is today! Celebrations of the Queen’s 70th (96th) jubilee begin on Thursday in London. Prince Harry, 37, his wife, Duchess Meghan, 40, and their children are also at the mega event. So the family travels from their approved home in the USA. Recently, there have been controversies over whether she will have police protection in England at all. But since Wednesday, it has become clear that the Briton and his loved ones will be protected by his bodyguards during their stay. Now Harry, Meghan and the kids have already arrived in London!

as such Sixth page The couple has now been reported to have arrived in the British capital on Wednesday afternoon. According to an insider, Harry and Meghan and their children Archie (3 years) and Lilipt did not fly on a private jet as usual. Instead, according to the informant, they boarded a scheduled flight from Los Angeles to London. Is there a specific reason for that?

Anyway, the family seems to be looking forward to the event. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and duchess From Sussex it is a pleasure and an honor to be with their children at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations […] to participate”a spokesperson for the couple announced in May.

Ads

The Queen in London in May 2022

Ads

The Queen, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, July 2018

Ads

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry in January 2020

Decide by vote Show result



Tips for flash celebrities? Simply send an email to: [email protected]