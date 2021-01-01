With Trump not in attendance, Mar-a-Lago guests leave to celebrate with no masks with Rudy Giuliani and Vanilla Ice

No official explanation has been given for the president’s early departure from Maralago, although he remains overwhelmed with efforts to reverse the election results, and tensions are running high in the Persian Gulf ahead of the first anniversary of Iran’s killing. Highest year.

Without the boss being the focal point, the wattage of Thursday evening’s party was somewhat lackluster. The performers whose climaxes came decades ago – Vanilla Ice and Berlin – performed from the main stage in the auditorium. Guests snapped selfies with Giuliani, who wore a velvet blue tuxedo jacket, and Fox News presenter Judge Jinin Piro, along with characters from the right-wing television network OANN.

Instead of their father, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump mingled the guests with their significant other, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump. Tiffany Trump also attended, although Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were not seen.

The tables for 10, without social distancing, are grouped into the ballroom with white flower arrangements and candles covered in a sculpture that is supposed to look like a ball on New Year’s Eve. The menu consisted of “Mr. Trump’s wedge salad” – the club kept “Mr. Trump” instead of “President Trump” on the plate – the tortellini with cheese and wagyu meat.