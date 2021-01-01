With Trump not in attendance, Mar-a-Lago guests leave to celebrate with no masks with Rudy Giuliani and Vanilla Ice

No official explanation has been given for the president’s early departure from Maralago, although he remains overwhelmed with efforts to reverse the election results, and tensions are running high in the Persian Gulf ahead of the first anniversary of Iran’s killing. Highest year.
Without the boss being the focal point, the wattage of Thursday evening’s party was somewhat lackluster. The performers whose climaxes came decades ago – Vanilla Ice and Berlin – performed from the main stage in the auditorium. Guests snapped selfies with Giuliani, who wore a velvet blue tuxedo jacket, and Fox News presenter Judge Jinin Piro, along with characters from the right-wing television network OANN.
Instead of their father, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump mingled the guests with their significant other, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump. Tiffany Trump also attended, although Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were not seen.
The tables for 10, without social distancing, are grouped into the ballroom with white flower arrangements and candles covered in a sculpture that is supposed to look like a ball on New Year’s Eve. The menu consisted of “Mr. Trump’s wedge salad” – the club kept “Mr. Trump” instead of “President Trump” on the plate – the tortellini with cheese and wagyu meat.
Many guests and artists were disappointed to learn from CNN late Wednesday that Trump was leaving Florida early. A person familiar with the matter said that New Year’s Eve party ticket prices have risen steadily since Trump took office, reaching $ 1,000 this year.
Party reservations increased when Trump was apparently flying to Florida for the holidays after skipping his traditional Thanksgiving visit. Guests and performers were initially reluctant to stick to the event without knowing if the president would attend.
Up to 500 tickets to this year’s event have sold, which is somewhat less – but not much – than it has been in years past. The Donald J Trump Ballroom on Mar-a-Lago seats 700.
The president was expected to attend on Wednesday. But by evening, news emerged that he and the first lady would be leaving early the next day. Trump has largely remained out of sight at his club during his stay as he has focused on the election results and efforts to delay the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
That left the party without its usual focus: a speech from the president and a chance to peek at the first lady.
Like other gatherings at Mar-a-Lago this year, almost no guest wore masks.
It marked the end of the start of the pandemic, when a birthday party without masks similar to Guilfoyle held in the Mar-a-Lago hall proved to be an early event in the spread.