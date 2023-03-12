With the mediation of China, the oil states of Saudi Arabia and Iran are getting closer

In December last year, the presidents of China and Saudi Arabia intensified their cooperation, and now Beijing is acting as a mediator in the conflict with Iran. (Photo: IMAGO/Xinhua) China’s ruler Xi Jinping (left), King Salman

Tehran, Riyadh For years there has been a bitter enmity between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and now the two countries are getting closer to each other. As a first step, the foreign ministers of the two rival countries want to meet, state media in the two countries reported on Friday. Accordingly, high-level government officials signed a similar agreement at a meeting in China.

The United States has traditionally been a close partner of Saudi Arabia, but the estrangement has increased in recent years. An observer in Riyadh said that Washington is responsible for the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement. Biden is “hostile” to the Saudis and is now receiving a receipt for it.

On the other hand, China appears stronger. The Iran-Saudi deal was negotiated in Beijing with Chinese mediation. Both Tehran and Riyadh formally thanked the People’s Republic for their good offices.

Riyadh and Tehran now want to settle their differences through dialogue. The two countries also agreed to reopen the two embassies within two months.

