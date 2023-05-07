With pomp and defiance – Charles and Camilla were crowned as the royal couple

In a historic ceremony with centuries-old elements, the 74-year-old monarch was crowned with a heavy, glittering Edwardian crown in front of 2,000 invited guests from around the world and millions of television viewers.

Luxury and history at Westminster Abbey

Dressed in royal robes, Charles took the coronation oath in a festively decorated chapel, was anointed with holy oil and accepted the oath of allegiance from William the heir and his people. In addition to Charles, Camilla was also anointed and crowned Queen – the apparent choice of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year.

Charles’ second son, Prince Harry, arrived on his father’s big day without his family and sat in the third row. After several interviews and accusations in his memoirs, the rift between Harry and Meghan has deepened within the royal family.

On the other hand, William and Princess Kate’s children were delighted – most notably five-year-old Prince Louis, who yawned heartily shortly after the coronation. Nine-year-old Prince George played a special role: he and three other boys paid their respects to his grandfather Charles. Other royals’ flamboyant outfits – such as Kate’s red and blue robes and silver crown – caused a stir.

With a golden carriage past wet fans

After the service, the newly crowned royal couple allowed themselves to be celebrated by the masses: Charles and Camilla rode in the more than 260-year-old Golden State Coach – a magnificent train with thousands of soldiers from the British Army and Commonwealth states. – Return to Buckingham Palace.

Many of the thousands of Royal fans cheering them on were already soaked: it had been raining in London since morning. Nevertheless, the square in front of Buckingham Palace was packed before the royal family gathered on its balcony and waved to the crowd. Charles and Camilla came back little by little after the first show. Queen Elizabeth II is said to have awarded the five marks 70 years ago.

Strong police brutality

However, the joy was mixed with criticism of the police crackdown on demonstrators – with many MPs expressing concern. The president of the republic, Graham Smith, was released from custody shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday and his mobile phone was confiscated. He criticized that there was no longer a right to peaceful protest in Great Britain.

The conservative government recently restricted the right to protest again. At the coronation, suspicions of serious disturbances were enough for the police to take them into custody. In total, London police arrested 52 people during the celebrations – many without reason, according to activists. Operations manager Karen Findlay, on the other hand, disproportionately defended the practice, and government officials also praised the police for their “balanced” behaviour.

“Coronation Big Lunch” and concert on Sunday

On Sunday, the celebrations initially continued with street parties across the country. During the so-called Coronation Big Lunch, communities across the country organized neighborhood festivals where residents and other guests gathered around long tables for lunch and refreshments. A special recipe was even released for the festival: “Coronation Quiche” with spinach, beans and tarragon.

“Regardless of whether it’s your first “big lunch” or if it’s on the calendar every year, we send our best wishes to everyone there,” the newly crowned royal couple wrote in a congratulatory message on the royal family’s Instagram channel. “We hope it will be a great event for everyone.” A spokesman for the palace said after the celebrations that the royal couple were “deeply touched” and very grateful to everyone who had contributed.

Charles and Camilla were expected to attend a huge coronation concert at Windsor Castle later that evening, where stars such as Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were due to perform.