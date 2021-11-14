With Air Transat from Basel to Montreal

Air Transat will fly directly to Switzerland again between May and October 2022. The Canadian carrier will resume direct connections between Basel and Montreal. There are also many flights from France.

“We are gradually rebuilding our historic route network,” says Cyril Cousin, Director of France, Benelux, Switzerland and Germany at Air Transat. We can meet the expected increasing demand for 2022 with our modern and versatile fleet. We look forward to welcoming a large number of Swiss on board and bringing them closer to Canada.”

These are the planned Air Transat flights:

One direct flight per week between Basel and Montreal

4 direct flights per week between Lyon and Montreal

The company will also offer a parallel program of domestic flights from Switzerland with links in Montreal to Quebec, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

In cooperation with TGV Inoui, Air Transat also maintains year-round train and flight service, which combines daily flights from Lyon-Part-Dieu and Strasbourg-Villestation to Paris CDG with a flight to Canada.

It is also now known: Air Transat continues to transform its fleet with the delivery of three new Airbus A321neoLR aircraft, bringing the total number of such aircraft integrated in the fleet to ten. Seven more aircraft will be added step by step by 2023.