Winter schedule Europort and Zurich Airport: popular new holiday destinations

The time changes on weekends to winter. This is accompanied by a shift to the airline’s winter flight schedule. This is valid from October 31 to March 26, 2022.

From Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse it goes to 70 destinations in 29 countries. Including most European cities and Mediterranean countries. Focus here: Egypt.

145 destinations in the program from Zurich Airport. 80 percent of airlines returned to the airport before the pandemic. The frequencies in the respective destinations are of course slightly lower.

Zurich Airport

New direct links from Zurich are Zanzibar and Liberia (Costa Rica) – served by Edelweiss. For the first time since 2013, direct connection to Luxor is again available.

Europe: The destinations of Marseille, Palermo, Thessaloniki, Sarajevo and Tirana, which were previously used by Switzerland seasonally, will now also be included in the winter tour schedule. The destinations Podgorica and Tallinn, which the President and the Swiss added in the summer, will continue to be offered in the winter. Easyjet is adding London-Luton to its program again. From November 12, Aeroflot will again operate the Moscow-Zurich line by 2 weeks, and from November 23 with four weekly flights.

Africa: Edelweiss has been traveling to two new destinations in Tanzania since mid-October: Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar which will be offered throughout the winter tour schedule. Edelweiss also flies to Sal (Cape Verde). In addition to the bathing holiday destinations in Marsa Alam, Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, Edelweiss will be flying to Luxor again from December. In Morocco, Edelweiss again serves Agadir and Marrakesh.

United States of America: American Airlines will fly daily to Philadelphia again in mid-December. United Airlines also serves New York and Washington during the winter. From December, Switzerland will gradually expand its services to New York JFK from a daily flight to a total of 11 flights per week.

Asia: Thai Airways continues to operate flights to Phuket and will offer direct flights to Bangkok again from November 4. With Mumbai and Delhi, direct flights with Switzerland to India were again planned. Admission is planned for February 2022 or March 2022 (subject to official approval). Edelweiss is now serving Colombo and Phuket again.

Middle east: Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, is now served by Edelweiss. Previous contact with Switzerland via Dubai will in the future be the final destination of Dubai.

EuroAirport Basel – Mulhouse

According to the winter flight schedule, about two dozen airlines take off from Basel-Mulhouse. Classic travel destinations such as Spain, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Turkey are offered.

Egypt expansion: Four airlines fly to Hurghada on the Red Sea: Air Cairo, Corendon Airlines, EasyJet and FlyEgypt. There are 7 departures to choose from per week. In November 2021, Sharm El Sheikh will also return, served by easyJet from Europort with one departure per week.

Canary Islands and the Mediterranean: Corendon Airlines now flies to the Spanish islands of Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Mallorca and Tenerife. Portugal remains a popular travel destination: there are flights this winter to Faro, Lisbon and Porto – the last two are served daily.

Croatia’s capital Zagreb with Ryanair and Tirana in Albania as well as Banja Luka and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, served by Wizzair, are also new to the winter flight schedule.