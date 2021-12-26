Winter air, spring scent, western weather, split polar vortex

The temperatures in the coming days will be closer to spring than in winter and in some places it cannot be ruled out exceeding the +15 degree mark. The chances of a winter over Germany also depend on whether the polar vortex can stabilize or whether it experiences more disruption.

sGusty winds will drive cold air masses over the northern hemisphere for the next few days. On Tuesday and Thursday in particular, gusty winds can be expected to reach the flatlands, over exposed sites and coastal areas. strong winds Possible (wind forecast).

Unusually high temperatures

The winds not only push a lot of clouds and temporary rain over Germany, but they also bring unusually temperate air masses into Germany from southwest directions. So by the end of the week +10 to +15 degrees and in the west it can reach +17 degrees. Even New Year’s Eve will be unusually mild with +8 to +12 degrees. More information: January weather.

weather forecast According to the European (left) and American (right) weather models: this does not appear to be the beginning of winter at the beginning of the year.

Weather forecast according to the European Weather Model: The axis of high pressure is tilted inside the polar vortex

the weather forecast Compared to yesterday, the European turns 180 degrees, the origin of which is in the polar vortex and which we have already indicated.

High pressure zone between Siberia and Canada

At first it looks as if a high pressure wedge over Europe and another around the Aleutians will meet at the end of the year. But the merger failed and the high penetration is more into the polar vortex than the Aleutian Islands. But differently from yesterday, Europeans take into account today weather forecast Training hub between Canada and Siberia. The conclusion from this development is clear and accurate.

penetration of the frontal area of ​​the Atlantic Ocean

If you want to know how things are going in winter over Germany in January, you should consider zoning, which will start over the next week, but then stutter Device. Is it about creating a sustainable area or at least another one? quick emotion It has also been frequently observed in the past 21 months.

With the high pressure zone between Siberia and Canada, Europeans make an argument in favor of the sustainability of Western weather and allow it to continue into the first decade of January. Cold air masses are transported to Canada and flow over eastern Canada towards Newfoundland.

This causes one depression after another to occur on the Atlantic, causing a rush towards Germany and thus creating a stable low pressure channel on the Atlantic. This is what is meant by sustainability and Europeans today are showing very clearly how slowly time is running out.

weather forecast According to the European Weather Model: The area of ​​high pressure between Siberia and Canada is fueling western weather

Weather forecast based on the US weather model: An unusual polar vortex split

The polar vortex split shape is still being simulated, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the onset of winter over Europe.

The polar vortex is splitting in the new year

However, the polar vortex split greatly improves the chances of winter weather conditions, as the cards are essentially modified with the split. The turbulent way this can happen is shown in a file weather forecast Today’s American is very impressive.

From January 1 to 3, a high pressure core expands from the Aleutian Islands to the polar vortex and connects to the top of the European Arctic Ocean. Axis connection between Canada and Siberia would not be possible. By January 5, the axis will recede to the north and rotate in the direction of Canada, while at the same time the search for contact with Siberia is underway. The summit is at a critical point.

By January 7, high atmospheric pressure will increase over the Aleutian Islands and will form a wedge in the direction of Siberia – through the polar vortex. Was it just a matter of approach before? PolaroidPlus SplitsThis will be held on January 7. Polar vortices initially attempt to counter this development, but fail miserably and turn into one January tenth completely desolate impression.

Winter becomes optional from central locations onwards

The weather is dominated by the western main stream directed over Germany, Austria and Switzerland, bringing gale-force winds and precipitation temporarily until January 7. With +5 to +10 degrees, temperatures are very mild at this time of year. That changes as the polar vortex splits. The area is sleeping and the general weather condition begins to meander. Cold air masses arrive in Germany from the north, and until January 10, with cold and wet values ​​u200bu200bfrom +0 to +5 degrees from the central locations, winter weather phenomena can be expected.

weather forecast According to the US weather model: the different phases of the polar vortex split

In short: first light, then wet and cold

The softening comes and peaks with temperatures of +8 degrees at 1,400m between December 30 and January 3. This shows how comprehensive the mitigation is to higher elevations.

After that, the control operations calculate a decrease in the temperature level, which is quite high, but the average value of the control operations remains at an altitude of 1400 m at +0 to +2 degrees until January 7th. This is still very moderate for this time of year. Only at the end of the first ten days of January did the control operations show signs of normalization. In other words, the first ten days of January can be very warm. In terms of temperatures, the average value at lower altitudes at the beginning of January fluctuates between +8 and +12 degrees, on January 7 between +4 and +6 degrees and on January 11 between +2 and +6 degrees. Cool, humid, and not too wintery style.

There is no stable evolution of the weather

Gravure printing is likely to dominate December 27-30 and January 3-10. In the interval, an average rise with a dry phase becomes noticeable.

weather forecast According to the average of all control cycles: on the left, the warm beginning of the year, and on the right the subsequent trend of wet and cold weather

Temperature forecast for control operations logo card temperature spectrum average temperature value January 1 +6 to

+16 grad +8 to

+10 grad January 5 +0 to

+12 grad +5 to

+7 grad 10. January -6 to

+10 grad +2 to

+5 grad

Control odds for January 2021 to be too cold, normal, too warm compared to the long-term average (1961 to 1990)

Whether the polar vortex splits in weather prediction Confirmed or denied, we’ll explain this evening around 8:15 PM in an update to the winter forecast at this point.