Windows Server Emergency Update fixes the SQL issue and outage

Microsoft has released a new out-of-band update for Windows Server to fix SQL issues. Microsoft had previously pulled the update that caused the bug and re-released it with patches.

The servers remain in recovery mode

Such out-of-band or emergency updates are rare. The issue arose where the servers did not reboot properly after installation, but instead went into recovery mode and may remain there. Windows Server is only affected after updating to the latest patch day update from June.

Those affected reported several issues that arose after the update and Microsoft was able to quickly identify the cause. According to a post on the Windows Message Center, the issue occurs with Azure Synapse SQL on Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 23H2, and Azure Stack HCI 23H2/22H2.

Server security updates are affected by Windows Server 2022 KB5039227, Windows Server version 23H2 KB5039236, and Azure Stack HCI versions 23H2 and 22H2 KB5039227. As far as is known, only one update is currently available for Windows Server 2022 and Azure Stack HCI 22H2, KB5041054. Patches for the remaining platforms will be available in future Windows updates. Microsoft writes.

Change log for KB5041054:

“This update resolves a known issue affecting the BCryptSignHash API. Because of this issue, the API returns ‘STATUS_INVALID_PARAMETER’. This occurs when callers use NULL padding input parameters for RSA signatures. This issue is most likely to occur when the client is managing Keys (CMK) are used, for example, in a custom SQL pool from Azure Synapse.”

KB5041054 is currently only available The Microsoft Update Catalog is available. This is a cumulative update, a reboot is required. You do not need to apply any previous updates before installing KB5041054, and all changes since the last update will be delivered with the cumulative update.

According to Microsoft, it is now recommended to install KB5041054 before the June 2024 Patch Day installation if the update is not already installed.

summary A new out-of-band update for Windows Server has been released

The update fixes SQL issues caused by the previous update

The issue put the servers into recovery mode

Affected: Windows Server after the June Patch Day Update

Issue with Azure Synapse SQL on Windows Server 2022

Affected updates: Windows Server 2022 KB5039227

KB5041054 fixes BCryptSignHash API issues

See also: