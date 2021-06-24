Windows 11 comes with Android apps

The start menu has moved to the middle. Microsoft

Microsoft has introduced the latest version of its desktop operating system. It features a fresh design with a new start menu, integrated teams, new widgets, and support for Android apps.

Almost six years later, there is a new version of Windows. Microsoft officially revealed Windows 11 at an online event next last week An unauthorized initial copy has already been circulated on the network.

The new start menu appears at first glance. It is now placed in the middle of the screen by default. It provides quick access to frequently used applications and recently accessed files. Files accessed on iOS or Android must also be included.

Widgets are back

With Snap Layout, windows should be able to arrange more quickly, so that an app, for example, takes up every quarter of the screen. Widgets, which partially replaced the live tiles of Windows 10, are celebrating a return. They provide quick access to important information and personal messages.

Back again: widgets Microsoft

Teams chat and collaboration software are integrated directly into Windows. Teams was originally made for corporate use, but Microsoft has long been trying to build the app for private use as a successor to Skype.

Android apps thanks to Amazon and Intel

The Microsoft Store has also been completely redesigned and offers a much larger selection of apps – also because Android apps can be used in Windows 11. For this purpose, the Amazon Appstore is integrated into the Microsoft Store and thanks to the “Intel Bridge”, which is probably a kind of emulator, it can also run Android apps on Windows. However, using an application developed for a small touch screen on a large screen with a keyboard can be difficult.

Android apps can also be used in Windows 11 via Amazon. Microsoft

Windows 11 should be available at the end of the year and be available as a free update for existing Windows 10 users. To do this, the current computer needs Hardware Requirements From Windows 11 meet. With the app you can already CheckWhether this is the case with your computer.