Tech

Windows 10X appears to perform well on the Lumia 950XL

by
Windows 10X appears to perform well on the Lumia 950XL

The last few weeks have shown us that Microsoft Windows 10X must be an A great alternative to Chrome OS. It seems to work well with a mouse and keyboard, and on laptops with touch screens. Now, a pair of new images shows how well they fit the moving form factor.

Twitter user Gustave Munse It claims that they managed to get a pre-release version of Windows 10x that works on the Nokia Lumia 950 XL, a device that was fully released in 2015. The images that Monce shared show how well the upcoming program will be with different screen sizes. On the Lumia 950 XL, which features a 5.7-inch screen, the Windows 10X taskbar fits into wells at the bottom of the screen, while the Quick Settings panel appears with all the items in place.

Monce said Windows 10X responds well to the smaller form factor, as the images show, but that there is still a lot of work to do from a usability standpoint. However, if we didn’t know better, we’d say Microsoft was preparing to return to smartphones (but we know this is far from the truth).

Windows 10X is expected to be light on Windows 10. As we have seen in previous leaks, it takes a lot of inspiration from Google Chrome OS while retaining the spirit and design of Windows 10. As something that is likely to be targeted for enterprise and education customers, it can New Microsoft software is ready to own a New Year.

READ  Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC keeps exposing fan theories

As we said before, Windows 10X is not going to be something that you can upgrade your current hardware to. Instead, the software will be preinstalled on new devices similar to Chrome OS laptops. If you’ve been tempted by Chromebooks in the past but are embedded in Microsoft’s ecosystem, launching Windows 10X is the perfect solution.

Windows 10X devices are expected to be released this year, possibly as early as this spring. Wouldn’t it be great if Microsoft allowed old Windows Phone owners to download a working copy of the program to their device? Only if.

0
Gilbert Cox
Written By
More from Gilbert Cox

Alexa ‘Tell Me When’ combines reminders and contextual information

Amazon updated Alexa last month with a modified version of the popular...
Read More

You may also like

German Lux Coupe vying head-on: BMW's 4-Series Battles Audi A5 and Merc's C-Class

German Lux Coupe vying head-on: BMW’s 4-Series Battles Audi A5 and Merc’s C-Class

Z590 motherboards feature PCIe Gen 4.0 compatibility only with 11th Generation Intel Rocket Lake Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 CPUs

Z590 motherboards feature PCIe Gen 4.0 compatibility only with 11th Generation Intel Rocket Lake Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 CPUs

PlayStation Plus games announced for January 2021

PlayStation Plus games announced for January 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *