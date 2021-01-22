Windows 10X appears to perform well on the Lumia 950XL

The last few weeks have shown us that Microsoft Windows 10X must be an A great alternative to Chrome OS. It seems to work well with a mouse and keyboard, and on laptops with touch screens. Now, a pair of new images shows how well they fit the moving form factor.

Twitter user Gustave Munse It claims that they managed to get a pre-release version of Windows 10x that works on the Nokia Lumia 950 XL, a device that was fully released in 2015. The images that Monce shared show how well the upcoming program will be with different screen sizes. On the Lumia 950 XL, which features a 5.7-inch screen, the Windows 10X taskbar fits into wells at the bottom of the screen, while the Quick Settings panel appears with all the items in place.

I took two pictures, the user interface seems to be very adaptive to this resolution. Also personally I think it looks pretty. pic.twitter.com/tqhZ51p5xj – Gustave Munse (@ gus33000) January 20, 2021

Monce said Windows 10X responds well to the smaller form factor, as the images show, but that there is still a lot of work to do from a usability standpoint. However, if we didn’t know better, we’d say Microsoft was preparing to return to smartphones (but we know this is far from the truth).

Windows 10X is expected to be light on Windows 10. As we have seen in previous leaks, it takes a lot of inspiration from Google Chrome OS while retaining the spirit and design of Windows 10. As something that is likely to be targeted for enterprise and education customers, it can New Microsoft software is ready to own a New Year.

As we said before, Windows 10X is not going to be something that you can upgrade your current hardware to. Instead, the software will be preinstalled on new devices similar to Chrome OS laptops. If you’ve been tempted by Chromebooks in the past but are embedded in Microsoft’s ecosystem, launching Windows 10X is the perfect solution.

Windows 10X devices are expected to be released this year, possibly as early as this spring. Wouldn’t it be great if Microsoft allowed old Windows Phone owners to download a working copy of the program to their device? Only if.