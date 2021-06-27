Win tickets – The World of Steve McCurry

– Steve McCurry’s world Over 120 works in an impressive gallery

Camels and oil fields. Ahmadi, Kuwait, 1991 © Steve McCurry

Steve McCurry is one of the greatest contemporary photographers. He inspires people, especially the younger generation, who see his images as a way to interpret our present. Each of his photographs depicts a complex world of experiences and emotions spanning conflicts, ancient traditions, disappearances, and contemporary cultures in equal measure. But the focus is always on the person, which is what made his famous portrait of the Afghan girl a powerful work.

During his first report in Afghanistan, he entered the country with a group of Mujahideen who were fighting the Soviet invasion. This is how he met the Afghan girl he photographed in the Peshawar refugee camp in Pakistan. The image has become an icon in the history of photography and is one of the most published images ever.

SonntagsZeitung awards 50 x 4 entries with a date of your choice.

The exhibition, designed by Italian Pippa Giacci, is like a long journey through the world of Steve McCurry. From Afghanistan to India, from Southeast Asia to Africa, from Cuba to the United States, from Brazil to Italy. In this huge and fascinating repertoire of images, people are always the main protagonist, even if only hinted at.

© Steve McCurry

so share

By phone (1.50 CHF/call)

Call and tell us your name and address:

Telephone. 0901 500 071

per text message (1.50 CHF per message)

Send an SMS with the code SZ1

As well as your name and address for the number 3113

for the internet

https://www.share-solution.ch/sz/leserangbot1

Post closing date: Wednesday 30th June 2021

Participation Terms:

Winners will be drawn and notified in writing. We do not agree with the tournament. Multiple entries are not allowed and will be disqualified from the competition. The judges’ decision is final. Employees of Tamedia Publications Deutschschweiz AG and their relatives are not eligible to participate.