Wimbledon: Maria’s fairy tale continues into the semi-finals

Maria collects the equivalent of 622,000 euros for her success after two hours and 17 hours of playing and now meets the winner of the match between world number two Anas Jaber from Tunisia and Mari Bozkova from the Czech Republic. She is only the sixth German semi-finalist in professional tennis history at Wimbledon.

In disbelief, Maria clasped her hands in front of her face and hugged Niemeyer. In the end, her nerves of steel were once again responsible for the success. “I get goosebumps all over. It was a tough match against Jules,” Maria cheered onlookers.

AFP/Kirsty Wigglesworth



Remembering Cecilia’s birth in early April 2021, Maria said, “It’s a dream to live with my family and my two young daughter. I was born a good year ago. It’s crazy.”

Niemeier with a better start

Niemeier started the beginning of the dream. With a powerful forehand, she put Maria under pressure early on and immediately took the serve from her opponent. Maria also aggressively attacked Grid and slowly made her way into the game. Both players remained stable in the overtime path from the first round with their own serve. Niemeyer secured the first set after just 43 minutes due to an error in returning from Maria.

More on this topic Ladies table

Maria proves her heart as a fighter

Niemeyer was kept informed. She got four break balls in Maria’s first serve match and made it 1-0 with a perfect back pass. Endurance runner Maria has repeatedly freed herself from desperate situations at this tournament and once again showed her fighting heart.

She tied a kneeling shot and her husband cheered in the stands. Also buoyed by several double-faults and petulants by Niemeier, Maria took the lead and drove at a speed of 4:1. The ball combination was amazing: Niemeyer hit the ball through his legs while running backwards, and Maria converted a cold volley.

It became a thriller, and neither of them could permanently gain an advantage. After a solid 5:5 ball with a better finish for Maria, many fans stepped up and cheered for the winner shortly afterwards.

Playing with the daughter

The 34-year-old appears to be a mother first and then a professional tennis player. Prior to this match, she continued her usual Wimbledon routine. At 8:30, eight-year-old daughter Charlotte began training, before Maria geared up with her husband and coach Charles Edward.

“I have two children, and this distraction is good for me. Everything is normal with us, nothing has changed.” And then everything is fine again.

All England Championships at Wimbledon

(UK, £40,350,000, grass)