sport

Wimbledon: Halep reaches the semi-finals with a clean sheet

July 6, 2022
Eileen Curry

Wimbledon

Simona Halep reached the semi-finals of the All England Championships at Wimbledon. The 30-year-old Romanian cemented her place as one of the favorites in the quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 6-2 6-4 victory in just 63 minutes over American Amanda Anisimova and never dropped a set en route. The competition. The next contender for the 2019 Wimbledon champion is Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

06.07.2022 16.39.39

Online since today, 4:39 pm

Halep took Anisimova’s serve four times and only lost shortly before the end when the 20-year-old American managed to cut the second set from 1:5 to 4:5 again. Halep angrily hit his thigh after losing two matches – and found his way back to his old dominion. “I kept believing in myself,” said the 30-year-old.

The two-time Grand Slam winner (Wimbledon and French Open 2019) has yet to drop a set in five matches this year at Wimbledon. In the top-four round, Halep now meets Rybakina, who fought hard in 4:6 6:2 6:3 against unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.

Rybakina sprints after a false start

Rybakina, seeded 17th, in her first Grand Slam semi-final, is the first Kazakh to finish in the top four at a major. The 23-year-old gave up a tough first set against unseeded Tomljanovic, but dominated from the second set.

“Maybe I was nervous. I just tried to focus on myself to find my way and then I found it,” Rybakina explained after I presented her with her 15th ace. The other semi-final match will be played by German Tatiana Maria against world number two Anas Jaber from Tunisia.

See also  Novak Djokovic saves himself at the French Open with a toilet break

All England Championships at Wimbledon

(UK, £40,350,000, grass)

Semi-final rounds:
Elena Rybakina (KAZ/17) Simona Halep (ROU/16) -: – -: –
Anas Jaber (DO/3) Tatjana Maria (Germany) -: – -: –
Quarter-final board:
Elena Rybakina (KAZ/17) Agla Tomljanovic (Australia) 4: 6 6: 2 6: 3
Simona Halep (ROU/16) Amanda Anisimova (USA / 20) 6:2 6:4
Anas Jaber (DO/3) Marie Bozkova (CZE) 3:6 6:1 6:1
Tatjana Maria (Germany) Julie Niemeyer (Germany) 4:6 6:2 7:5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.