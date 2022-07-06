Wimbledon: Halep reaches the semi-finals with a clean sheet

Wimbledon
Simona Halep reached the semi-finals of the All England Championships at Wimbledon. The 30-year-old Romanian cemented her place as one of the favorites in the quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 6-2 6-4 victory in just 63 minutes over American Amanda Anisimova and never dropped a set en route. The competition. The next contender for the 2019 Wimbledon champion is Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.
Halep took Anisimova’s serve four times and only lost shortly before the end when the 20-year-old American managed to cut the second set from 1:5 to 4:5 again. Halep angrily hit his thigh after losing two matches – and found his way back to his old dominion. “I kept believing in myself,” said the 30-year-old.
The two-time Grand Slam winner (Wimbledon and French Open 2019) has yet to drop a set in five matches this year at Wimbledon. In the top-four round, Halep now meets Rybakina, who fought hard in 4:6 6:2 6:3 against unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.
Rybakina sprints after a false start
Rybakina, seeded 17th, in her first Grand Slam semi-final, is the first Kazakh to finish in the top four at a major. The 23-year-old gave up a tough first set against unseeded Tomljanovic, but dominated from the second set.
“Maybe I was nervous. I just tried to focus on myself to find my way and then I found it,” Rybakina explained after I presented her with her 15th ace. The other semi-final match will be played by German Tatiana Maria against world number two Anas Jaber from Tunisia.
All England Championships at Wimbledon
(UK, £40,350,000, grass)
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”