Wimbledon: Halep reaches the semi-finals with a clean sheet

Halep took Anisimova’s serve four times and only lost shortly before the end when the 20-year-old American managed to cut the second set from 1:5 to 4:5 again. Halep angrily hit his thigh after losing two matches – and found his way back to his old dominion. “I kept believing in myself,” said the 30-year-old.

The two-time Grand Slam winner (Wimbledon and French Open 2019) has yet to drop a set in five matches this year at Wimbledon. In the top-four round, Halep now meets Rybakina, who fought hard in 4:6 6:2 6:3 against unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.

Rybakina sprints after a false start

Rybakina, seeded 17th, in her first Grand Slam semi-final, is the first Kazakh to finish in the top four at a major. The 23-year-old gave up a tough first set against unseeded Tomljanovic, but dominated from the second set.

“Maybe I was nervous. I just tried to focus on myself to find my way and then I found it,” Rybakina explained after I presented her with her 15th ace. The other semi-final match will be played by German Tatiana Maria against world number two Anas Jaber from Tunisia.

All England Championships at Wimbledon

(UK, £40,350,000, grass)

Semi-final rounds: Elena Rybakina (KAZ/17) Simona Halep (ROU/16) -: – -: – Anas Jaber (DO/3) Tatjana Maria (Germany) -: – -: –