Wimbledon: Djokovic makes the seventh stroke

Djokovic, who previously failed to win a set in two matches against 27-year-old Kyrgios, has won Wimbledon for the fourth consecutive year, unbeaten in 2018, or 28 consecutive All England Championship matches. With his 21st Grand Slam title, Djokovic has only one success behind Rafael Nadal, who was unable to compete against Kyrgios in the semi-finals due to an abdominal muscle injury.

Top seed Djokovic received prize money of around €2.4 million for his success, but did not receive points in the world rankings. As a result, the Serbian also drops from third to seventh place in the ATP rankings. But this did not bother him too much. “I have no words for what this trophy means to me. It has been and always will be my favorite tournament. Every win here is always special to me. I am happy and proud to be here. I love this place and he loves me too,” Djokovic explained.

Djokovic wins Wimbledon final Novak Djokovic claimed his seventh Wimbledon Classic victory on grass on Sunday. The Serbian won in four sets over Australian Nick Kyrgios.

“Thank you for bearing with me.”

Meanwhile, Kyrgios left the field losing in his first Grand Slam final. World No. 40. He would have been Australia’s fifth and first Wimbledon winner since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002. Kyrgios showed a good performance in terms of play, but he wasn’t always in control. The Australian lived up to his image as a “terrible boy” in Group C in particular.

Kyrgios also missed the coup, becoming the third unranked player after Boris Becker in 1985 and Goran Ivanisevic, Djokovic’s current coach, in 2001. “I congratulate Novak on winning. He plays here like a god. It’s been two amazing weeks for me. Thank you for bearing with me. “My team and I are very tired. I need a vacation now. But I am very happy with my results. I will be here again for sure,” Kyrgios said.

APA / AFP / Daniel Leal



Djokovic avoids losing a set

In his first serve game, sending Kyrgios straight from below to a spectator murmur, Djokovic fended off the freezing snow by stopping at the net. Other than that, Kyrgios gave a focused performance. After a double fault from the Serbian, he took the serve from Djokovic to make it 3-2. The Australian did not encounter a break ball himself and used the second set ball with a header, Djokovic cleared the difference and improved in the second round and advanced 3-1 with a break. When the score was 3:5, Kyrgios had the opportunity to break. However, the 27-year-old was unable to use four breakout balls and Djokovic got the set.

At this point, Kyrios was already starting to lament. The Australian struggled with missed opportunities in the second half. His mood deteriorated from one game to the next. In referee Renaud Lichtenstein, the spectator was accused of having “700 drinks”. For this he received a warning. In addition, Kyrgios discussed constantly and loudly with the support team at the fund. Djokovic did not lose focus, made the break up to 5:4 and then worked to lead the set 2:1.

REUTERS/Toby Melville



Score the third match point

The Serb said goodbye to the dressing room for a short break. Kyrgios sat in his chair and spoke to himself. That should have helped the Australian, because in the fourth set, which became a thriller, he showed himself mentally coherent. Both players showed the best tennis in the park in a fun way. Kyrgios sent out with force and steadiness, and Djokovic scored one or the other of the magic ball.

With no chance of a break, the tiebreak began, which Kyrgios opened with a double fault after a risky second serve. Djokovic got five match points and used the third about three hours later. After missing the Australian Open because he was denied entry, it will remain Djokovic’s only Grand Slam victory this year, as he is not allowed to travel to the US Open without being vaccinated.

All England Championships at Wimbledon

(UK, £40,350,000, grass)

Men’s Singles

ultimate: Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 4:6 6:3 6:4 7:6 (7/3)

Semi-final rounds: Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Cameron Norrie (GBR/9) 2:6 6:3 6:2 6:4 Nick Kyrgios (Australia) Rafael Nadal (ESP/2) where