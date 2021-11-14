Will Poland withdraw from the European Union?

Morawiecki threatened a possible Polish blockade of the entire EU climate protection package. Mateusz Moravec and Ursula von der Leyen

Pozna, Beto, Warsaw Loud blowers, digging and sawing can be heard from the 420m-long workshop of window manufacturer Drutex. Two women in yellow overalls lift panels in a prefabricated frame and knock them down. A large blue furnace in which insulating glass is tempered to warm the hall. It smells like plastic.

Here in Bytow, Pomerania, Leszek Gierszewski founded one of the largest family businesses in Poland. A former lecturer at a military academy started making peg fences and fox cages in 1985, still in the communist era. Today Drutex is one of the largest manufacturers of windows and doors in Europe with a turnover of more than one billion zlotys (equivalent to 220 million euros).

Gierszweski exports nearly 80 percent of its windows abroad. “Poland is in the European Union,” said the man in his signature blue jacket. “It still is,” he adds.

Read now Get access to this article and all other articles in Web and in our app for 4 weeks for free. Continue