Will Henrik Kristoffersen soon be out on Marcel Hirscher’s skates?

Could Henrik Kristoffersen soon switch to Marcel Hirscher ski brand Van Deer? Apparently there was already a test drive.
The basics in brief
- Marcel Hirscher is said to want to sign Kristoffersen with his own skateboarding brand.
- The Norwegian is said to have already conducted his first test on van der skates.
For years, Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen have been racing across the ski slopes against each other. The two were always considered rivals. Until the Austrian retired from the sport.
Now they could soon be on the same team. Kristofferson appears to want to say goodbye to his skates Rossignol, reports the Kronen Zeitung newspaper. And Marcel Hirscher is ready to sign the former competitor with his own skate brand.
The Norwegian is said to have already tested Van Deer skates. One thing is for sure: Marcel Hirscher is serious – he wants to put his skating brand in professional sports. Two professionals have already been signed for this – Norwegian Timon Haugan and Charlie Raposo from Great Britain.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”